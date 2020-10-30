Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold muted on firmer dollar, heads for worst week in over a month

By Reuters Staff

    Oct 30 (Reuters) - Gold prices lingered near the one-month
low hit in the previous session on Friday, as the dollar
strengthened and hopes of an immediate U.S. coronavirus aid
package waned. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold        was flat at $1,867.30 per ounce by 0108
GMT and was on track to post its worst week in over a month. 
    * U.S. gold futures        were down 0.1% at $1,866.20.
    * The dollar index        was steady near a one-month peak
touched on Thursday and is on track for it best week since late
September.                     
    * President Donald Trump's chief economic adviser said on
Thursday that any deal on coronavirus relief legislation would
have to wait for now.             
    * The U.S. economy grew at a historic pace in the third
quarter as the government injected more than $3 trillion worth
of pandemic relief which fuelled consumer spending, but the
effects of the COVID-19 recession is likely to linger for
longer.             
    * The European Central Bank committed on Thursday to take
new action in December to contain the growing fallout from a
second wave of coronavirus infections, likely in the form of
more bond purchases or cheap credit for banks.             
    * The discount of Chinese gold to international prices is
expected to narrow in the fourth quarter as a recovery in the
investment and wedding sectors boosts demand, a World Gold
Council official said on Thursday.             
    * Silver        rose 0.3% to $23.35 per ounce. Platinum
       was up 0.3% at $850.30 and palladium        gained 0.4%
at $2,199.64. 
   
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0700  UK       Nationwide House Price MM, YY Oct
    0900  Germany  GDP Flash QQ SA, YY NSA       Q3
    1000  EU       HICP Flash YY                 Oct
    1000  EU       HICP-X F&E Flash YY           Oct
    1000  EU       GDP Flash Prelim YY, QQ       Q3
    1000  EU       Unemployment Rate             Sept
    1230  US       Consumption, Adjusted MM      Sept
    1400  US       U Mich Sentiment Final        Oct
    
    

 (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren
Daniel)
