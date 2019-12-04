Gold Market Report
PRECIOUS-Gold near 1-month high as trade drag lifts safe-haven demand

    * Trump says China trade deal may have to wait until next
year
    * Dollar slides to one-month low, stocks extend losses

    Dec 4 (Reuters) - Gold prices on Wednesday hovered near a
one-month high hit in the previous session, as comments from
U.S. President Donald Trump dashed market hopes for a quick
preliminary agreement with China, driving support for safe-haven
assets.
    Spot gold        was up 0.1% at $1,478.81 per ounce, as of
0403 GMT, while U.S. gold futures         were flat at
$1,484.60.
    Bullion prices rose to their highest since Nov. 7 on Tuesday
after Trump said a deal with China might have to wait until
after the U.S. presidential election in November 2020. 
            
    Gold, which is seen as safe investment during times of
political and economic stress, has gained about 15% so far this
year, mainly due to the 17-month trade dispute and its impact on
global economy.
    Trump's comments come shortly after he slapped tariffs on
U.S. steel and aluminium imports from Brazil and Argentina.  
            
    "Gold has benefited from strong safe-haven flows, equities
tanked and the dollar fell as well. And, that's the reason why
gold has risen overnight," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market
analyst, Asia Pacific at OANDA.
    "President Trump saying a trade deal may not happen until
after the U.S. election next year and the passage of the second
China bill in the House of Representatives will add to the
extreme trade worries because the fear is - China might just
walk away from any trade negotiations."  
    The U.S. House of Representatives approved a bill that would
require Washington to toughen its response to Beijing's
crackdown on its Uighur Muslim minority, which investors fear
can possibly deteriorate trade ties.             
    Dimming hopes of a trade deal further, U.S. Commerce
Secretary Wilbur Ross rejected any deadlines on a trade deal
with Beijing and launched a fresh attack on telecoms giant
Huawei         .             
    Trump's statement on Tuesday prompted investors to reduce
their exposure to risk, with Asian shares extending their
losses, while the U.S. dollar slid to a one-month low, making
gold more attractive.                   
    Spot gold may rise to $1,492 per ounce, as it has cleared a
resistance at $1,478, according to Reuters technical analyst
Wang Tao.             
    In other precious metals, palladium        dipped 0.2% to
$1,851.94 per ounce, after scaling an all-time peak on Dec. 2 at
$1,861.71. 
    Silver        remained unchanged at $17.17, while platinum
       advanced 0.2% to $911.24 per ounce.

