Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold near 2-week high as rising COVID-19 cases boost U.S. stimulus hopes

By Reuters Staff

    Dec 8 (Reuters) - Gold prices held steady near a two-week
high on Tuesday as mounting COVID-19 cases and fresh
restrictions boosted hopes for a U.S. pandemic stimulus package.
  
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold        was little changed at $1,863.30 per ounce
by 0058 GMT, having jumped as much as 1.7% to $1,868.25 on
Monday. U.S. gold futures        rose 0.1% to $1,867.70.
    * The U.S. Congress will vote this week on a stopgap funding
bill to provide more time to reach a deal on COVID-19 relief,
while U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said there
were signs of progress in talks on a bipartisan bill.  
                         
    * California on Monday faced a raft of new COVID-19
restrictions, while a ban on indoor restaurant dining loomed in
New York City as the United States braced for another surge
during the upcoming holidays.                         
    * The Japanese government will compile a new COVID-19
economic stimulus package totalling 73.6 trillion yen ($708
billion) with fiscal measures at 40 trillion yen ($385 billion),
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Tuesday.             
    * Gold is seen as a hedge against inflation that could
result from large stimulus.
    * Britain will start rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine
developed by Pfizer         and BioNTech on Tuesday.
            
    * British and EU leaders will meet face-to-face to try to
seal a post-Brexit trade deal after failing to narrow their
differences on Monday, with a senior British government source
saying there was every chance a deal would not be reached. 
                        
    * SPDR Gold Trust      , the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.25% to 1,179.78
tonnes on Monday from 1,182.70 tonnes on Friday.             
    * Silver        was steady at $24.51 per ounce and palladium
       was little changed at $2,330.71, while platinum       
rose 0.4% to $1,025.00. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    1000 EU      Q3 GDP Revised 
    

 (Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)
