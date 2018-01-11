FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 11, 2018 / 12:20 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRECIOUS-Gold near 4-month highs after hawkish ECB boosts euro

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * ECB hints at tighter monetary policy
    * Dollar falls on weak U.S. inflation, more jobless claims
    * Gold up more than $80 since mid-December
    * Analysts expect short term price correction

 (Updates prices)
    By Peter Hobson
    LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Thursday to
near their highest in four months after a hawkish tone in the
minutes of a European Central Bank meeting pushed the euro
sharply higher against the dollar.
    The minutes from the ECB's December meeting said the central
bank should revisit its communication stance in early 2018 and
gradually adjust its language to reflect improved growth
prospects.             
    A change in policy message would likely be taken by
investors as a sign that rate-setters may begin to wind down
their 2.55 trillion euros bond-buying programme. 
    The stronger euro benefits gold prices by making
dollar-denominated bullion cheaper for European investors,
potentially boosting demand. 
    The dollar also weakened more broadly after data showed a
rise in U.S. jobless claims and a decrease in U.S. producer
prices, making gold cheaper for other non-U.S. buyers.             
             
    Spot gold        was up 0.3 percent at $1,321.02 an ounce at
1426 GMT after touching $1,326.56 on Wednesday, the highest
since Sept. 15.
    U.S. gold futures         were 0.2 percent higher at
$1,321.40 an ounce.
    Gold has rallied by more than $80 since a low in
mid-December, helped by a weaker dollar, but will struggle to
rise much further in the short term, said Saxo Bank analyst Ole
Hansen.           
    "We see gold higher this year but it really is in need of a
correction to test the strength of this move," he said.
    Several factors were supporting prices, including a dip in
global stock markets this week following a spectacular rally.
           
    "A highly-anticipated stock market correction is providing
support on dips which continues to support the bullish gold
narrative," said Oanda trader Stephen Innes.
    "Rising oil prices and strong global growth also suggest
gold will remain supported as investors look for inflation
protection," he said.
    Oil prices were near three-year highs on Thursday and
industrial metals such as copper and aluminium were close to
multi-year peaks, which will drive up the cost of goods and
services.              
    Demand for gold in China would also be strong ahead of the
Chinese Lunar New year holiday beginning on Feb. 15, said MKS
PAMP trader Alex Thorndike.
    "As Chinese seasonal buying picks up, the down-side should
remain supported into February. We feel that a $1,300-1,335
range should hold or the short term," he said in a note. 
    Among other precious metals, spot silver        was up 0.2
percent at $16.97 an ounce from a two week low of $16.86 on
Wednesday.
    Platinum        was 1 percent higher at $980.50 an ounce
after touching $982.10, the highest since Sept. 15.
    Palladium        was 0.4 percent lower at $1,078.72, down
from a record high of $1,111.40 on Tuesday.

 (Additional reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru;
Editing by Pritha Sarkar and Mark Potter)

