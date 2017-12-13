FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold near five-month low before Fed rate decision
Sections
Featured
Learn how to get your year-end finances in order at 2 p.m. ET
Twitter Chat
Learn how to get your year-end finances in order at 2 p.m. ET
Backed by Putin, Russian military talks foreign policy
Russia
Backed by Putin, Russian military talks foreign policy
Bitcoin euphoria puts other retail bets in shade
Exchange-traded funds
Bitcoin euphoria puts other retail bets in shade
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
December 13, 2017 / 11:49 AM / in an hour

PRECIOUS-Gold near five-month low before Fed rate decision

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Fed statement due at 1900 GMT
    * Dollar, U.S. yields fall after weak inflation data
    * Democrat win in Alabama endangers Trump tax cuts
    * Global shares near record highs

 (Updates prices, adds inflation data)
    By Peter Hobson
    LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Gold prices held near their
lowest in nearly five months on Wednesday as investors looked
ahead to an expected U.S. interest rate increase and clues from
the U.S. Federal Reserve on its plans for further rises next
year.
    The Fed's policy statement and latest economic projections
are due at 1900 GMT. Fed Chair Janet Yellen will give a news
conference half an hour later, her last before her four-year
term ends early next year. 
    Gold is sensitive to rising rates because they push up bond
yields, reducing the appeal of non-yielding gold. They also tend
to boost the dollar, making gold more expensive for holders of
other currencies. 
    However, the dollar and U.S. yields fell on Wednesday after
data showed sluggish growth in consumer prices, contradicting
signs that inflation may be firming and suggesting that the Fed
may raise rates more slowly next year.             
    The Fed has increased rates twice this year and is expected
to raise them three more times in 2018.
    Spot gold        was up 0.1 percent at $1,244.51 an ounce at
1531 GMT. On Tuesday it touched $1,235.92, the lowest since July
20.
    U.S. gold futures         were up 0.4 percent at $1,246.30
an ounce.
    Gold prices have tended to fall before recent U.S. rate
hikes but to recover shortly afterwards, said Saxo Bank analyst
Ole Hansen. 
    Yellen's successor, Fed Governor Jerome Powell, has hinted
that he has a cautious approach to rate increases.             
    Much will depend on the projections, said Think Markets
analyst Naeem Aslam.
    "If the Fed comes out of the gate with more hawkish views on
the economy and sees inflation improving, it could impact the
dollar index. Any further strength in the dollar index would
push the gold price lower," Aslam said.
    Republican plans to enact tax cuts that would stimulate the
economy meanwhile looked harder to achieve after a Democrat won
a U.S. Senate seat in Alabama on Tuesday, reducing the small
Republican majority.                           
    Global shares were close to record highs, continuing a rally
that has attracted investment away from gold.            
    On the technical side, fibonacci support was at around
$1,240 and a close below that level could trigger further falls,
said Saxo Bank's Hansen.
    Analysts at ScotiaMocatta said momentum indicators showed
gold could reach its July low of $1,204.90.
    In other precious metals, silver        was down 0.4 percent
at $15.66 an ounce after hitting a five-month low of $15.59. 
    Platinum        was 0.3 percent lower at $874.30 an ounce
after touching its lowest since February 2016 at $868.80 on
Tuesday.
    Palladium        was up 0.3 percent at $1,015.90 an ounce.

 (Additional reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by
Edmund Blair and Gareth Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.