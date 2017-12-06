FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold near two-month lows as dollar firms
Sections
Featured
Olympic ban strengthens Putin's re-election hand
Russia
Olympic ban strengthens Putin's re-election hand
High tech, high finance, high times for pot industry
Business
High tech, high finance, high times for pot industry
Winter holiday travel forecast to give U.S. airlines needed boost
Business
Winter holiday travel forecast to give U.S. airlines needed boost
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
December 6, 2017 / 11:17 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRECIOUS-Gold near two-month lows as dollar firms

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * GRAPHIC-2017 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl
    * SPDR gold holdings down 0.17 pct at 845.47 tonnes

 (Updates prices)
    By Zandi Shabalala
    LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Gold held near a two-month low on
Wednesday, under pressure from an advancing dollar ahead of a
vote on the U.S. tax reform plan, but a potential government
shutdown lent support to prices.
    Spot gold        had inched 0.1 percent lower to $1,264.260
an ounce by 1420 GMT after it hit its weakest since Oct. 6 in
the previous session.
    U.S. gold futures         rose 0.1 percent to $1,266.70 an
ounce.
    The dollar index        firmed on uncertainty around a
possible U.S. government shutdown if lawmakers fail to reach a
budget accord before a Friday deadline.                   
    A stronger greenback makes dollar-denominated assets, such
as gold more expensive for holders of other currencies.
    "A shutdown in the government should be positive for gold
but that could be temporary because no one really expects the
U.S. to default," said Capital Economics commodities economist,
Simona Gambarini.
    In November, gold traded in its narrowest range in 12 years.
    Meanwhile, the Republican-controlled U.S. House of
Representatives voted on Monday to go to conference on tax
legislation with the Senate, moving Congress another step closer
to a final bill.             
    Adding pressure on gold was market expectation that the U.S.
Federal Reserve is almost certain to raise interest rates next
week at its final monetary policy meeting for the year, a view 
reinforced by a Reuters poll of economists.             
    "Gold stays under pressure in the short run as the market is
repricing a little bit more Federal Reserve activity next year
and the global economy is sparking an uptrend, earnings coming
in well and the value for safe-haven assets like gold is
diminishing," said Dominic Schnider at UBS Wealth Management in
Hong Kong.
    Capital Economics' Gambarini said the price of gold had not
fully reflected expectations of a U.S. rate rise next week and
in 2018 and therefore saw gold easing further in the short term.
    Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. rates, as these lift
the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion while
boosting the dollar, in which it is priced. 
    Meanwhile, holdings in the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust      , fell on Tuesday.
         
    But a November reading of global holdings of gold-backed
ETFs showed they rose by 9.1 tonnes to 2,357 tonnes, with net
inflows coming entirely from Europe as the dollar fell, the
World Gold Council said.              
    Among other precious metals, silver        fell 0.4 percent
to $16 an ounce, after hitting its lowest since mid-July in the
previous session.
    Platinum        eased 1.4 percent to $910.40 an ounce, after
 touching its lowest since July at $899. Palladium        gained
0.8 percent to $990.25 an ounce.

    
 (Additional reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru, editing by
Louise Heavens and David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.