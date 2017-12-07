FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold nearly unchanged as dollar holds firm
December 7, 2017 / 4:33 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRECIOUS-Gold nearly unchanged as dollar holds firm

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Dollar inches up versus yen
    * Demand for safe-haven assets could be hit by U.S. tax
reform
    * Spot gold poised to break support at $1,262/oz -technicals

 (Adds comments, updates prices)
    By Apeksha Nair
    Dec 7 (Reuters) - Gold prices were mostly steady on Thursday
amid a firm dollar, trading within sight of a two-month low hit
earlier this week.
    Spot gold        was nearly unchanged at $1,263.21 an ounce
by 0406 GMT. It marked its lowest since Oct. 6 at $1,260.71 on
Tuesday.
    U.S. gold futures         were flat at $1,265.70.
    The dollar inched up against its peers on Thursday, as
optimism towards U.S. lawmakers making progress on tax
legislation continued to grow.        
    U.S. Senate Republicans agreed to talks with the House of
Representatives on the tax legislation on Wednesday, amid early
signs that lawmakers could bridge their differences and agree on
a final bill ahead of a self-imposed Dec. 22 deadline.
             
    Hopes that tax reforms would boost economic growth have
dented demand for safe-haven assets such as gold.
    INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir said gold could move
slightly lower heading into next week's Federal Reserve meeting
as investors would be jittery about the Fed's policy wording
going forward.
    Markets are widely anticipating an interest rate hike by the
U.S. central bank next week and are waiting on the outlook for
further rate hikes in 2018.         
    Gold is highly-sensitive to rising interest rates, as these
tend to boost the dollar, in which the metal is priced.
    "Gold will continue to be under pressure in view of rate
hikes, dollar gains and strong U.S. data," said Argonaut
Securities analyst Helen Lau.    
    Spot gold is poised to break support at $1,262 per ounce,
and fall to the next support level at $1,250, according to
Reuters technicals analyst Wang Tao.             
    Meanwhile, global holdings in gold-backed exchange-traded
funds (ETF) rose by 9.1 tonnes to 2,357 tonnes in November, with
the net inflows coming entirely from Europe as the U.S. dollar
fell, the World Gold Council said on Wednesday.             
    In other precious metals, silver        fell 0.1 percent to
$15.95 an ounce, after hitting its lowest since mid-July in the
previous session at $15.88 an ounce. 
    Platinum        was up 0.1 percent at $902.50 an ounce,
while palladium        gained 0.2 percent to $995.25 an ounce.

 (Reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard
Pullin and Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
