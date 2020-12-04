Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
PRECIOUS-Gold nudges higher as investors pin hopes on U.S. stimulus

By Reuters Staff

    Dec 4 (Reuters) - Gold prices on Friday edged higher on
cautious investor optimism over additional U.S. stimulus, while
news that drugmaker Pfizer slashed the target for the rollout of
its COVID-19 vaccine also helped lift the allure of the
safe-haven metal.   
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold        was up 0.1% at $1,841.90 per ounce by 049
GMT, holding near previous session's peak of $1843.80 - highest
in more than a week. Bullion has added about 3% so far in the
week.   
    * U.S. gold futures        were up 0.2% at $1,844.60.     
    * Pfizer Inc         has said in recent weeks that it
anticipates producing 50 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine
this year. That is down from an earlier target of 100 million
doses.             
    * With U.S. COVID-19 hospitalizations topping 100,000 for
the first time, California's governor said stay-at-home orders
could be imposed in every region of the state except the San
Francisco Bay Area later this week.             
    * A bipartisan, $908 billion coronavirus aid plan gained
momentum in the U.S. Congress on Thursday as conservative
lawmakers expressed their support and Senate and House of
Representatives leaders huddled.                         
    * Gold tends to benefit from stimulus measures as it raises
the prospect of inflation which bullion is used to hedge
against.
    * Underscoring the economic impact of the pandemic, data on
Thursday showed U.S. weekly jobless claims fell last week, but
remained extraordinarily high, while U.S. services industry
activity slowed to a six-month low in November.  
                        
    * Holdings of the SPDR Gold Trust      , the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.1% to 1,189.82 tonnes
on Thursday from 1,191.28 tonnes on Wednesday.             
    * Silver        was steady at $24.07 per ounce, while
platinum        rose 0.1% to $1,030.50 and palladium       
gained 0.5% to $2,313.00.  
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0700  Germany Oct. Industrial Orders MM  
    1330  U.S. Nov. Non-Farm Payrolls     
    1330  U.S. Nov. Unemployment Rate     
    1500  U.S. Oct. Factory Orders MM     

 (Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)
