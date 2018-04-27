FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 27, 2018 / 10:36 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRECIOUS-Gold nudges higher, but vulnerable after Korean leaders meet

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Gold on track for second weekly fall
    * Silver set for biggest weekly fall in nearly 3 months
    * Platinum hits fresh 4-month low
    * U.S. Q1 Advance GDP due later in the day

 (Adds more analyst comment, updates prices, changes dateline
from BENGALURU)
    By Eric Onstad
    LONDON, April 27 (Reuters) - Gold edged higher on Friday,
but was likely to revisit five-week lows after the prospect for
a Korean denuclearisation deal eroded bullion's safe haven
appeal.
    The leaders of South and North Korea embraced after pledging
on Friday to work for the "complete denuclearisation of the
Korean peninsula".             
    Spot gold        was up 0.1 percent at $1,318 per ounce at
1015 GMT, not far from a low of $1,315.06 an ounce hit in the
previous session, its weakest since March 21.
    Spot gold was on track to fall more than 1 percent this
week, its second consecutive weekly decline and the biggest
weekly drop in four.    
    U.S. gold futures         also added 0.1 percent to
$1,318.90 per ounce.
    "We have the pictures from the meeting of the two Korean
leaders today, showing geopolitical hotspots have calmed down
massively, so there's scant argument to be bullish on gold at
the moment," said Carsten Fritsch, commodity analyst at
Commerzbank in Frankfurt.
    Adding to the pressure on gold, the dollar was firmer, bond
yields are higher and spot gold slipped below its 100-day moving
average, he said.
    "That's a very negative sign for technical oriented
investors ... I expect gold to briefly dip below $1,300, but
physical buying will kick to support the price."    
    "The strength of the U.S. dollar - combined with the
weakness of the eurozone currency, after (ECB chief) Mario
Draghi's speech - is pushing down the yellow metal," said
Activtrades chief analyst Carlo Alberto De Casa.
    The dollar hit a fresh 3-1/2-month high against a basket of
currencies        on higher U.S. yields, while the euro was
hampered by a dovish tone from the European Central Bank.       
            
    On Wednesday, the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield
            reached its highest since January 2014, at 3.035
percent.      
    A rise in U.S. bond yields pressures gold by reducing the
attractiveness of non-interest paying bullion, which is priced
in dollars.
    "All eyes will be on the U.S. GDP number out on Friday and
this should give markets more direction heading into next week,"
  INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir said.
    Strong GDP numbers may prompt faster interest rate rises in
the United States and gold as a non-interest-paying asset could
see demand taking a hit from higher rates.
    Silver        was up 0.3 percent to $16.52 per ounce. For
the week, the metal is down over 3 percent so far, its biggest
weekly decline since the week ending Feb. 2.
    Platinum        added 0.4 percent to $909.20 per ounce,
after touching $900.50, the weakest since Dec. 18.
    Palladium        eased 0.2 percent to $982.20 an ounce and
has fallen more than 4 percent so far this week, after two weeks
of gains.

 (Additional reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru. Editing by
Jane Merriman)
