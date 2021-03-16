Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold nudges up as investors await Fed verdict

By Nakul Iyer

    * Fed's two-day meeting starts later on Tuesday
    * Gold could rise along with yields in coming months-
analyst
    * Russia's Nornickel downgrades 2021 output forecast
    * Palladium hits 1-year peak 

    March 16 (Reuters) - Gold steadied on Tuesday as investors
awaited policy cues from a two-day U.S. Federal Reserve meeting,
while the metal drew some support from a slight dip in U.S.
Treasury yields and the dollar. 
    Spot gold        rose 0.2% to $1,735.44 per ounce by 1021
A.M EDT (1421 GMT). U.S. gold futures        were up 0.2% at
$1,732.90.
    "Gold should have found a bottom but the big risk is the
Fed, and if the Fed does not push back against the bond market,
you could see that one-day of panic selling (in gold)," said
Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA. 
    The U.S. Federal Open Market Committee's two-day meeting
ends on Wednesday.
    The central bank is expected to reiterate its pledge to keep
interest rates pinned near zero until the economy reaches full
employment.                          
     Both the dollar and benchmark Treasury yields were slightly
softer.            
    In the next few months, rising yields could also be
accompanied with stronger gold prices, as a move closer to 2% in
yields could derail relentless stock market buying and see gold
resume a safe-haven trade, Moya added. 
    While gold is considered a hedge against inflation, worries
over rising prices spurred by stimulus measures and a recovering
economy have propelled treasury yields higher, lowering gold's
appeal, as the metal does not pay interest. 
    Elsewhere, palladium        jumped 4.9% to $2,520.31, after
scaling a one-year high of $2,520.31 earlier in the session.
    "Combination of market tightness coupled with significant
demand from the auto sector has conspired in a thin market to
see the market fantastically higher," independent analyst Ross
Norman said.
    Russia's Norilsk Nickel, the world's largest palladium
producer, said on Tuesday its 2021 metal production volumes may
fall short of its original guidance due to problems with two
mines in Siberia.             
    Silver        fell 1.3% to $25.93 an ounce and platinum
       eased 0.2% to $1,210.24.

