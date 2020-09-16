Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold off 2-week high as dollar firms ahead of Fed decision

By Reuters Staff

    Sept 16 (Reuters) - Gold prices eased on Wednesday,
retreating from a near two-week high hit in the previous
session, as the dollar gained ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve
policy decision due later in the day.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold        was down 0.2% to $1,952.15 per ounce by
0026 GMT, after hitting its highest since Sept. 2 at $1,971.71
on Tuesday.
    * U.S. gold futures        fell 0.3% to $1,960.50.
    * The dollar index        rose against its rivals, making
gold more expensive for holders of other currencies.       
    * Asian shares were set for a mixed open, although upbeat
Chinese and U.S. economic data is likely to give sentiment a
tailwind.            
    * Later in the day the Fed will conclude its first meeting
since adopting a more accommodative approach to inflation and
pledging to keep interest rates low for longer. 
    * The Fed decision is due at 1800 GMT, followed by a news
conference from Chairman Jerome Powell half an hour later. 
    * Gold is seen as a hedge against inflation. Lower interest
rates decrease the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding
bullion.
    * U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said
Democrats were open to delaying an October recess to get a deal
with Republicans on a new coronavirus aid bill.             
    * More than 29.39 million people have been reported to be
infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 928,669​ have
died, according to a Reuters tally.             
    * Japan's exports slumped 14.8% in August from a year
earlier, down for the 21st straight month, data showed,
underlining the COVID-19 pandemic's heavy hit to global demand.
            
    * Silver        dipped 0.3% to $27.09 per ounce, platinum
       dropped 1.5% to $963.38 and palladium        slipped 0.9%
to $2,388.29.

    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0600   UK  CPI YY            Aug
1230   US  Retail Sales MM   Aug
1800   US  Federal Open Market Committee announces its decision
on interest rates

 (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)
