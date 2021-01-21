Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold off 2-week high as investors book profits

By Reuters Staff

    Jan 21 (Reuters) - Gold eased from a two-week high on
Thursday as investors booked profits after prices jumped in the
previous session on hopes of a massive U.S. stimulus package
under the new Joe Biden administration.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold        fell 0.1% to $1,868.20 per ounce by 0110
GMT, after hitting its highest since Jan. 8 at $1,871.75 earlier
in the session. Bullion had gained 1.7% on Wednesday.
    * U.S. gold futures        gained 0.1% to $1,868.50.
    * U.S. President Joe Biden signed a string of executive
orders, shortly after being sworn in on Wednesday to jump-start
the government's response to the coronavirus
pandemic.            
    * Gold is considered a hedge against inflation that can
result from stimulus measures.
    * The United States surpassed 400,000 deaths due to COVID-19
 on Wednesday, while Britain reported a record daily number of
deaths.             
    * The World Health Organization plans to approve several
COVID-19 vaccines from Western and Chinese manufacturers in
coming weeks and months.            
    * The European Central Bank will keep its easy money policy
unchanged on Thursday but hold the door wide open to further
stimulus as the spreading second wave of COVID-19 dims an
already weak outlook.             
    * British inflation gathered speed in December, starting
what is expected to be a climb this year as pandemic-fighting
measures, Brexit and a recovery in the economy combine to push
up costs for consumers and businesses.            
    * Silver        shed 0.2% to $25.75 an ounce. Platinum
       eased 0.5% to $1,103.51, while palladium        gained
0.3% to $2,379.28.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0745  France     Business Climate Mfg      Jan
0900  US         Philly Fed Business Indx  Jan
1245  EU         ECB Refinancing Rate      Jan
1245  EU         ECB Deposit Rate          Jan
1330  US         Housing Starts Number     Dec
1330  US         Initial Jobless Clm       Weekly
1500  EU         Consumer Confid. Flash    Jan

 (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)
