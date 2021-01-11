Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold off 6-week low, but stronger dollar, yields weigh

By Sumita Layek

0 Min Read

    * Silver dips as much as 4.2%
    * Fed's Clarida sees 'impressive' year ahead for U.S.
economy
    * Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
tmsnrt.rs/3mvcUoa

 (Adds analyst comment, details; updates prices)
    By Sumita Layek
    Jan 11 (Reuters) - Gold prices reversed course on Monday
from a near six-week low touched earlier in the session,
although a stronger dollar and higher U.S. Treasury yields
capped bullion's gains.
    Spot gold        was up 0.3% at $1,853.96 by 0817 GMT,
recovering from a six-week low of $1,816.53 per ounce hit during
the session, while U.S. gold futures        gained 0.8% to
$1,850.30. Prices had dropped 4.4% on Friday. 
    "The market just probably overshot this morning and we're
seeing a little bit of investor interest coming back to the
fray, especially because we got above the $1,840 level," said
Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at Axi.
    But, higher U.S. yields and stronger dollar continue to
pressure gold, he added.
    The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield             held firm above
1%, helping the dollar        scale a near three-week peak
against rival currencies.             
    Investors also took note of Federal Reserve Vice Chair
Richard Clarida's comments on Friday that the U.S. economy was
headed for an "impressive" year, helped by coronavirus vaccines
and potential for larger government spending.             
    U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on Friday hinted at more
direct pandemic relief to families after data showed the economy
shed jobs for the first time in eight months in December.
                         
    Political stability in the United States is weighing on gold
prices, while expectations of more stimulus and faster economic
recovery are helping the dollar rebound, said Jigar Trivedi,
commodities analyst at Mumbai-based broker Anand Rathi Shares.
    But gold will be bought at dips as the pandemic remains
largely out of control and interest rates are still very low,
Trivedi added.
    Silver        fell 0.8% to $25.18 an ounce, after dropping
as much as 4.2% earlier in the session.
    Platinum        fell 1.2% to $1,051.94, while palladium
       dipped 0.1% to $2,368.95.

 (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by
Ramakrishnan M and Uttaresh.V)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up