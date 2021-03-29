Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
PRECIOUS-Gold on back foot as firm U.S. dollar weighs

By Asha Sistla

 (Adds analyst comments, details, updates prices)
    * Further bond sell-off could push gold below $1,700/oz
-analyst
    * Markets eye Biden's infrastructure spending plans on
Wednesday

    March 29 (Reuters) - Gold prices inched lower on Monday as
the U.S. dollar and global share markets firmed on the back of
improving economic outlook, with elevated bond yields putting
further pressure on the metal.
    Spot gold        was down 0.1% to $1,730.48 per ounce by
0340 GMT. U.S. gold futures        were also down 0.1%, at
$1,728.10 per ounce.
    "Yields are the big threat to gold in the near term," said
Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets,
adding: "if the sell-off in bonds gathers momentum, gold could
fall below $1,700 'very quickly'."
    U.S. Treasury yields held close to one-year highs reached on
March 18, while the dollar began the week firmly as U.S.
economic strength and a vaccine rollout proceeding much more
quickly than in Europe, drew investors into the greenback.
      
    A stronger dollar makes greenback-denominated gold expensive
for holders of other currencies.
    Further weighing on gold, Asian shares inched higher as the
chance of yet more trillions in U.S. fiscal spending underpinned
the global growth outlook.            
    Market participants are now waiting for U.S. President Joe
Biden's infrastructure spending package on Wednesday, which is
speculated to be in the $3 trillion to $4 trillion range.
            
    "Gold seems to be caught between inflation expectations and
higher interest rates... the lack of movement in gold is
reflecting that indecision in the market at the moment, and
consequently there's very little action," McCarthy said.
    Speculators raised their bullish positions in COMEX gold and
cut them in silver contracts in the week to March 23, the U.S.
Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Friday.        
    Among other metals, silver        fell 0.7% to $24.87 per
ounce, palladium        was down 0.2% to $2,669.98 and platinum
       shed 0.4% to $1,180.36.

 (Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)
