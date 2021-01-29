Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold on course for monthly decline as dollar firms

    * Gold down 0.5% for the week and 2.8% for the month
    * Silver on track to post best week in six, up 3.1%
    * Platinum set for worst week in seven
    * Palladium on track for biggest monthly decline since April
    By Sumita Layek
    Jan 29 (Reuters) - Gold prices were range bound on Friday
and on track to post a weekly and monthly decline as a stronger
dollar dented the precious metal's appeal.
    Spot gold        was up 0.1% at $1,842.58 per ounce by 0326
GMT. Prices were down 0.5% for the week and 2.8% for the month.
U.S. gold futures        rose 0.2% to $1,844.20.
    "Gold is largely going to continue to tread water as it is
waiting for a proper catalyst," said Michael McCarthy, chief
market strategist at CMC Markets.
    The dollar        rose 0.2%, making bullion expensive for
holders of other currencies. 
    "Dollar has become the current safe-haven favourite,"
Phillip Futures said in a note.
    The greenback has risen 0.8% this month helped by higher
U.S. Treasury yields and concerns that President Joe Biden's
fiscal spending package will not be as large as the proposed
$1.9 trillion.       
    Higher Treasury yields elevate demand for the dollar as it
is used to buy bonds.
    "The short-term fundamentals have currently turned
unfavourable towards gold as dollar strengthened because of
unwinding stocks bets in the U.S," Phillip Futures said     
    Investor remain focussed on the U.S. stimulus deal as
analysts warn that a smaller stimulus or delay in getting the
aid passed could weigh on gold prices.                        
    Silver        dropped 0.6% to $26.21 an ounce, having gained
4.5% on Thursday after some traders moved to cover short
positions on rumours about a GameStop-style squeeze driven by
retail investors.                        
    However, the metal is up 3.1% for the week, its best weekly
performance in nearly one-and-a-half months.
    The steadier nature of commodity markets at the moment might
be less attractive to retail day traders, said CMC Markets'
McCarthy.
    Platinum        was flat at $1,070.81, but was set to
register its worst week in seven. Palladium        rose 0.2% to
$2,338.86, but was down 4.4% for the month, its biggest monthly
decline since April last year.

