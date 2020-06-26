Gold Market Report
June 26, 2020 / 4:22 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRECIOUS-Gold on course for third weekly gain as coronavirus cases spike

Nakul Iyer

3 Min Read

    * Gold holds ground despite higher equities, steady dollar
    * SPDR Gold Trust holdings at over 7-year high
    * Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open
tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser

 (Recasts, adds comments, updates prices)
    By Nakul Iyer
    June 26 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged up on Friday en route
to a third straight weekly gain, as a spike in coronavirus cases
dashed hopes of a quick economic recovery.
    Spot gold        rose 0.1% to $1,762.41 per ounce by 0953
GMT, having soared to a peak since Oct. 2012 at $1,779.06 on
Wednesday, putting it on course for a 1.1% gain for the week.
    U.S. gold futures         rose 0.2% to $1,774.70 per ounce.
    "Gold is finding tailwind from concerns about a second wave
of infections as some US states see the number of new cases
soar," Commerzbank analysts said in a note.
    "The expansion of central bank liquidity and public debt
resulting from this continues to argue for a robust demand for
gold as a safe haven and store of value," they added. 
    Coronavirus cases have been rising across the United States,
while over 9.51 million people have been infected globally,
according to a Reuters tally.             
    Gold prices have gained 16% so far this year buoyed by
increased central bank and government stimulus measures globally
to cushion economies from the blow of the COVID-19 pandemic.
    The metal also held ground despite a steady dollar and an
uptick in European shares.                  
    Technically, gold is in a consolidation phase and could see
further rallies if investors become more risk averse,
ActivTrades chief analyst Carlo Alberto De Casa said in a note.
    Reflecting positive sentiment, holdings of the SPDR Gold
Trust       ETF held near an over seven-year peak.          
    "Given the macro backdrop, sentiment in the gold market is
positive, and this is illustrated in the continual increase in
exchange-traded fund holdings," said ING analyst Warren
Patterson.
    Palladium        rose 0.6% to $1,853.03 per ounce. platinum
       fell 0.9% to $796.00 per ounce and silver        was down
by 0.4% at $17.80 per ounce.
    

 (Reporting by Nakul Iyer and Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru;
Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below