April 13, 2018 / 10:01 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRECIOUS-Gold on track for second weekly gain as Syria concerns linger

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * SPDR Gold holdings highest in 10 months
    * Palladium set for biggest weekly rise since January 2017
    * GRAPHIC-2018 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl

 (Updates throughout, changes dateline from BENGALURU)
    By Zandi Shabalala
    LONDON, April 13 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Friday and
were headed for their second weekly gain as investors sought
safety from security tensions over Syria.
    U.S. President Donald Trump and his national security aides
on Thursday discussed options on Syria, where he has threatened
missile strikes in response to a suspected poison gas attack, as
a Russian envoy voiced fears of wider conflict between
Washington and Moscow.             
    Trump, however, cast doubt over the timing of his threatened
strike on Syria on Thursday, by tweeting that an attack on Syria
"could be very soon or not so soon at all".             
    "Donald Trump back-pedalled a bit in his morning tweet
yesterday but the danger is still there that situation could
escalate with Russia due to a military attack on Syria," said
Quantitative Commodity Research consultant Peter Fertig.
    "We are back at a Cold War which easily could turn into a
hot war if someone loses their nerve and in such a situation
gold is a haven."
    Gold is often used as store of value in times of political
and financial uncertainty.
    Spot gold        was up 0.4 percent at $1,340.79 an ounce as
of 0930 GMT, and was set for a weekly gain of around half a
percent. U.S. gold futures         were steady at $1,343.70 an
ounce.
    Global stocks were poised for their biggest weekly gain in
over a month, as investors shrugged off tensions while the
dollar slipped, boosting commodities.            
    Easing concerns over the trade war between China and the
United States also weighed on gold in the previous session.
    Trump said on Thursday that trade "negotiations" between
Washington and Beijing were going well.             
    Meanwhile, holdings of SPDR Gold Trust      , the world's
largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.69 percent to
865.89 tonnes on Thursday.          
    Holdings rose to their highest since June 2017 and were up
about 3.5 percent so far this year, suggesting an increase in
investor appetite for the metal, seen as a safe investment
during times of financial and political uncertainties.    
    In other precious metals, spot silver        rose 0.7
percent to $16.54 per ounce, up over 1 percent so far this week.
    Platinum        was 0.8 percent higher at $931.90 an ounce.
For the week, the metal was set for more than a 1 percent rise,
the most in about two months.
    Palladium        climbed 1.3 percent at $976.10 an ounce and
was on track for more than an 8 percent rise this week, its best
since January 2017.

 (Additional reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru, editing by
David Evans)
