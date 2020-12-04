Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold on track for weekly gain as U.S. stimulus hopes dent dollar

By Nakul Iyer

0 Min Read

 (Adds comment, update prices)
    * Further downside likely for gold in medium-term - analyst
    * Silver set for 1st weekly gain in four
    * U.S. non-farm payrolls data at 1330 GMT eyed  
    * Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
tmsnrt.rs/3mvcUoa

    By Nakul Iyer
    Dec 4 (Reuters) - Gold prices firmed on Friday, set for
their first weekly gain in four, as growing optimism over a U.S.
fiscal stimulus deal pressured the dollar and boosted the
metal's appeal as an inflation hedge.
    Spot gold        rose 0.2 % to $1,843.99 per ounce by 0310
GMT. U.S. gold futures        were up 0.4% at $1,847.90.    
    Gold has added over 3% so far this week.
    "Upward momentum (in gold) is strong partly because of a
weakening dollar and prices have been technically oversold, so
its also a technical rebound," said Margaret Yang, a strategist
at DailyFX, adding that the metal could find strong support at
$1,800 and $1,750.
    Yang, however, warned there could be downside risks if
economic recovery quickens and inflation overshoots, prompting
the U.S. Federal Reserve to hold back on monetary stimulus that
could strengthen the dollar.        
    The U.S. dollar eased on Friday and was set for its worst
week since early November, making gold cheaper for other
currency holders.        
    A bipartisan, $908 billion coronavirus aid plan gained
momentum in the U.S. Congress on Thursday as conservative
lawmakers expressed their support.                          
    Also supporting gold was news that drugmaker Pfizer slashed
its target for the rollout of its COVID-19 vaccine on supply
disruptions.             
    "Most of the bullish drivers that led to the 2020 rally will
increasingly fade, reducing the likelihood for renewed
significant price upside," Fitch Solutions said in a note,
forecasting gold to average $1,850 per ounce next year. 
    Investors are awaiting U.S. non-farm payrolls data due at
1330 GMT for further clues on the pace of the economic recovery.
    Silver        rose 0.1% to $24.09 per ounce and was set to
climb 6% in the week. Platinum        gained 1.3% to $1,043.19 
and palladium        was up 1.2% at $2,328.82. 

 (Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan
M.)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up