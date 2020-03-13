Gold Market Report
PRECIOUS-Gold, palladium bounce back as markets stabilise

    * Palladium on track for worst week on record
    * Silver slides 3%, platinum eyes biggest weekly fall since
2010
    * GRAPHIC-2020 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl

    By Sumita Layek
    March 13 (Reuters) - Gold gained 1% on Friday, supported as
financial markets showed signs of stabilisation after a deep
sell-off driven by concerns over the coronavirus, but bullion
was still set for its worst week in more than three years.
    Palladium also bounced more than 11%, after plummeting
nearly 28% in the previous session, but was on track to record
its biggest weekly fall ever.
    Spot gold        rose 0.6% to $1,586.21 per ounce by 1022
GMT. For the week, the precious metal is down 5.1% - the most
since November 2016. U.S. gold futures         fell 0.2% to
$1,586.40.
    Gold dipped as much as 4.5% on Thursday as panic-selling
forced investors to cover margin calls in other assets.
    "We had some liquidation in gold ... some might be surprised
that gold was down and say it's not a safe haven asset any more,
but in this context, it helps generating liquidity at any time
you need it," said UBS commodities analyst Giovanni Staunovo.
    "Some are using the opportunity to buy (gold) at a lower
level (now). Also, there's some stabilisation in the market and
that's helping as well."
    In a move to stem a market meltdown, the Federal Reserve on
Thursday offered $1.5 trillion in short-term loans, signalling
more aggressive action in the coming days to stimulate the
economy.             
    European stocks bounced back from their worst day ever, as
signs of a U.S. stimulus package helped to soothe fears about an
economic shock from the contagion.                             
    "We expect prices to remain supported by risk-off sentiment
in the coming months as uncertainty surrounding global growth
persists with the Covid-19 pandemic now spreading throughout the
world," Fitch Solutions said in a note, adding an oil price war
will also support.
    Palladium       , meanwhile, rose 9% to $1,996.96 per ounce,
but was headed for a weekly decline of 22%. 
    "It's a small market, very illiquid and has low trading
volumes. If someone wants to sell, we get these ugly moves,"
UBS's Staunovo said.
    "We should see it staying in deficit. But, if it's a risk
off environment and considering the weak market size of
palladium, we will see these large shifts. But again, lower
prices might offer (buying) opportunities."
    Platinum        gained 4.2% to $794.90, but was down 11.4%
for the week - the steepest dip since 2010. 
    Silver        fell 0.7% to $15.71, having earlier dipped up
to 3.3%.

