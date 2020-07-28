Gold Market Report
PRECIOUS-Gold pares gains from record rally as dollar slide pauses

    * Silver rises to over 7-year peak
    * China H1 gold consumption down 38% y/y -association
    * Fed's two-day policy meeting ends Wednesday

    July 28 (Reuters) - Gold pared gains on Tuesday after a
record run as the dollar regained some ground, although
U.S.-China tension and bets for the U.S. Federal Reserve to
reiterate a dovish policy stance underpinned the metal's
safe-haven appeal.
    Spot gold        was up 0.1% at $1,943.14 by 0507 GMT, but
off its peak of $1,980.57 per ounce, with the dip also
attributed to profit-taking. 
    U.S. gold futures         rose 0.2% to $1,934.90.
    Silver        also trimmed gains and was up 0.7%, after
rising as much as 6.4% to $26.19 per ounce.
    "A slight reversal in the dollar could have triggered
nervous longs to bail out, but there's been no change in the
fundamentals whatsoever," said Michael McCarthy, chief
strategist at CMC Markets.
    "We've had a very steep rise over the previous eight
sessions from $1,800 to all the way up to $1,980, and such a
rise in any market in such a short period of time does make it
vulnerable to pullback."
    The dollar index        crept higher after slumping to a
two-year low, with markets awaiting the passage of a new fiscal
rescue package.                    
    Traders also took stock of data showing gold consumption
from traditional top buyer China fell 38.25% in the first half
on the year.             
    The focus now shifts to the Fed's two-day meeting that ends
on Wednesday.
    "(This meeting) is expected to discuss implementing dovish
forward guidance which gold investors would consider supportive
as real yields, the key driver of gold, would be expected to
remain at record lows," Phillip Futures analysts said in a note.
            
    Lower bond yields reduce the opportunity cost of holding
non-interest bearing gold.
    Gold's safe-haven appeal was also supported by deteriorating
US-China ties and dimming hopes of a quick economic recovery as
the virus showed no signs of slowing.                          
            
    Platinum        lost 1.5% to $931.32 and palladium       
dropped 2.2% to $2,263.84.

 (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by
Uttaresh.V)
