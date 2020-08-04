Gold Market Report
PRECIOUS-Gold peaks near $2,000/oz on signs of progress in U.S. stimulus aid

Sumita Layek

    * U.S. gold futures hit all-time high of $2,014.20/oz
    * Democrats, White House move closer in COVID-19 stimulus
talks 
    * Silver jumps nearly 5% to one-week high
    Aug 4 (Reuters) - Gold prices hit an all-time high on
Tuesday after a top U.S. Senate Democratic leader said that
Democrats and the White House were closer to an agreement on the
stimulus bill to help the virus-hit economy.
    Spot gold        rose 0.9% at $1,993.83 per ounce by 11:27
p.m. EDT (1527 GMT), after hitting a record $1,994.86. U.S. gold
futures        rose 1.4% to hit an all-time high of $2,014.20.
    The confirmation that there has been development in
negotiations with Republicans on new COVID-19 support has
boosted gold back to recent highs, said Tai Wong, head of base
and precious metals derivatives trading at BMO.
    U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said COVID-19
legislation talks with White House were finally moving in the
"right direction."              
    Bullion has surged about 31% so far this year, supported
mainly by lower interest rates and widespread stimulus by global
central banks to ease the economic blow from the pandemic.
    "The market is being well supported by the likelihood of
additional stimulus in the U.S; stimulus continues to pressure
the U.S. currency, in addition to that U.S.-China tensions is
adding a bit of safe haven demand," said David Meger, director
of metals trading at High Ridge Futures.
    Beijing on Tuesday rebuked U.S. President Donald Trump's
moves to force China-owned TikTok into a sale of its U.S.
operations.             
    Meanwhile, new orders for U.S.-made goods increased more
than expected in June, suggesting the manufacturing sector was
regaining its footing.             
    Among other metals, silver        rose as much as 4.9% to
$25.43 per ounce boosted by upbeat factory data.
    Platinum        rose 1.5% to $929.98 and palladium       
rose 1.5% to $2,115.35.

