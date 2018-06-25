FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 25, 2018 / 11:22 AM / in 2 hours

PRECIOUS-Gold pinned near 6-month lows as dollar firms, trade risk supports

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Gold prices near six-month lows hit last week
    * Specs cut net longs in gold to weakest in 2-1/2 years
    * GRAPHIC-2018 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl

 (Updates throughout, changes dateline from BENGALURU)
    By Zandi Shabalala
    LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - Gold steadied off last week's
six-month low on Monday as concerns over a global trade war
ratcheted higher after a report said the United States plans to
bar Chinese companies from investing in its technology firms.
    A stronger dollar kept the pressure on prices, however.
    The U.S. Treasury Department is crafting rules that would
block firms with at least 25 percent Chinese ownership from
buying U.S. companies involved in "industrially significant
technology", the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.
            
    This was the latest escalation in a global trade war that
has seen China and the United States threaten billions of
dollars worth of tariffs on each other's imports.
    The standoff between the world's two largest economies
threatens to limit global economic growth, analysts said, but
could benefit gold which can shine in time of economic and
political turmoil. 
    Danske Bank analyst Jens Pedersen said the risk-off mood was
being seen in the commodities space on Monday. "Today on a
relative gold basis, gold is performing better than commodities
and equities," he said. 
    Spot gold        was steady at $1,268 an ounce as of 1035
GMT, close to a six-month low touched on Thursday of $1,260.84. 
    U.S. gold futures         for August delivery were flat at
$1,270.80 per ounce.
    Global shares fell on escalating trade tensions, while the
dollar index       , which measures the U.S. unit against a
basket of six major currencies, was firmer at 94.581, having hit
its highest since July 2017 at 95.529 on Thursday.            
      
    "The general weakness in gold is mainly to do with dollar
strength. It's a dollar play, that is the main reason gold is
down over the last few sessions," said FOREX.com analyst Fawad
Razaqzada.
    Last week U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said
the Fed should continue with a gradual pace of interest rate
hikes to balance its employment and inflation goals.
            
    Higher U.S. interest rates make gold a less attractive
investment since it does not bear interest.
    Speculators trimmed their net long position, or bets on
higher prices, in COMEX gold to the weakest in 2-1/2 years in
the week to June 19, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures
Trading Commission showed on Friday.        
    In other precious metals, silver        fell 0.3 percent to
$16.38 an ounce.
    Platinum        was 0.4 percent lower at $870 per ounce. It
touched $851.74, the weakest since February 2016, in the
previous session.
    Palladium        was down 0.6 percent at $951.22 per ounce.
The metal slipped to a seven-week low of $947.15 an ounce on
Friday.

 (Additional reporting by Karen Rodrigues in Bengaluru; Editing
by Jan Harvey)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
