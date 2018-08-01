FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 1, 2018 / 11:06 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRECIOUS-Gold pinned near one-year lows on dollar strength

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * U.S. dollar up on news Trump may propose higher tariff on
Chinese imports
    * Gold steady but analysts say "bear" trend continues
    * GRAPHIC-2018 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl

 (Updates prices, adds quote)
    By Zandi Shabalala
    LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Gold was stable near one-year lows
on Wednesday on a stronger dollar, as the market waited for
signals on the direction of U.S. monetary policy from a Federal
Reserve meeting later in the day.
    Spot gold        inched 0.1 percent lower to $1,221.14 per
ounce by 1230 GMT, close to a one-year low of $1,211.08 reached
on July 19.
    U.S. gold futures         were 0.2 percent lower at
$1,230.70 an ounce.
    The Fed is expected to keep rates unchanged, but solid
economic growth combined with rising inflation is likely to keep
it on track for another two hikes this year, sapping demand for
non-interest-paying gold.             
    "People are waiting to understand what is going to happen
with the Fed later but there are no signals of recovery at all
for gold," said ActivTrades chief analyst Carlo Alberto De Casa,
who said bullion remained in a bearish trend.
    "The most important thing that gold is that it's looking at
two rate increases this year which is adding pressure on gold,
making the scenario weak for bullion."
    A key support area for gold in the short term is around
$1,211-$1,215 per ounce, De Casa said, with gold having failed
to rise above $1,235.
    The U.S. dollar, in which gold is priced, rose against a
basket of leading currencies after a source familiar with the
Trump administration's plans said the White House was about to
propose higher tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports.
                   
    Gold, which is usually used as a hedge against risk, bounced
on the news on Tuesday to $1,228 but lost steam as the dollar
advanced.
    "The trade tensions are also fuelling safe-haven flows into
the dollar. The U.S. currency still appears to be the preferred
safe haven rather than gold," OCBC analyst Barnabas Gan said.
    "Bullion is falling every time the US Dollar is
strengthening, but it’s unable to recover when the greenback
loses ground, confirming that there’s little investor appetite
for gold in this phase," ActivTrades' De Casa said.
    Meanwhile, trade tensions also pushed world stocks lower as
investors feared a trade war between Washington and Beijing
could hit global growth.            
    Hedge funds and money managers increased their net short
position in COMEX gold contracts to a record in the week to July
24, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on
Friday.             
    In other precious metals, silver        declined 0.4 percent
to $15.44 an ounce. Platinum        lost 1.2 percent to $824.70
an ounce and palladium        slipped 0.5 percent to $924.65 an
ounce.

 (Additional reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru. Editing by
Jane Merriman and Louise Heavens)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
