FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold plumbs lowest since July ahead of Fed meeting
Sections
Featured
Politics
The write stuff: lessons from author James Patterson
Life lessons
The write stuff: lessons from author James Patterson
Cryptocurrency exchanges Coinbase, Bitfinex down
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency exchanges Coinbase, Bitfinex down
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
December 12, 2017 / 11:53 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRECIOUS-Gold plumbs lowest since July ahead of Fed meeting

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Dollar index steady ahead of Fed meeting
    * GRAPHIC-2017 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl
    * Platinum discount to palladium at deepest since April 2001

 (Updates prices)
    By Zandi Shabalala
    LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell back to a near
five-month low on Tuesday ahead of a widely expected U.S.
interest rate increase this week and as investors eyed clues for
further hikes going forward. 
    Spot gold        fell 0.2 percent to $1,239.93 an ounce by
1441 GMT, after hitting its lowest since July 20 at $1,239.21.
    U.S. gold futures         fell 0.4 percent to $1,242.60 an
ounce. 
    With an interest rate rise expected, the market is watching
the U.S. central bank's two-day meeting for clues of the Federal
Reserve's future rate path.
    "The rise is already in the price so it's more about the
outlook the Fed gives," said ABN Amro commodity strategist 
Georgette Boele.
    Gold is sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates as these
increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion
and boost the dollar, in which it is priced.
    Analysts at Standard Chartered noted that gold would likely
recover quickly from its recent lows if the meeting outcome
proves to be a small rise.
    In wider markets, world stocks paused following gains for
three straight sessions, while the dollar strengthened.
                 
    Oil rose above $65 a barrel for the first time since
mid-2015 as an unplanned shutdown of the UK's biggest North Sea
oil pipeline supported a market already tightened by OPEC-led
production cuts.                  
    "(The) opportunity cost of holding gold is going up because
if you hold gold then you miss the opportunity of higher equity
prices or maybe higher bitcoin prices," said Societe Generale's
head of metals research Robin Bhar.
    "Gold doesn't have a lot of love going forward at the
moment."
    Bhar pointed out that this was to be Fed Chair Janet
Yellen's last meeting and that she was therefore likely to keep
any forward-looking statements consistent with previous ones.
    Among other precious metals, silver        rose 0.4 percent
to $15.77 an ounce. 
    Platinum        fell for its eight straight session, down 1
percent at $876 ounce, after earlier touching its lowest since
February 2016 at $871.10.
    Platinum is more heavily used in diesel vehicles, which have
fallen out of favour since Volkswagen's emissions-rigging
scandal.
    Its sister metal, palladium, has benefited from the switch
to petrol engines and expectations for growth in hybrid
gasoline-electric vehicles.
    Palladium        was 0.3 percent lower at $1,007.12 an
ounce.
    The platinum discount to palladium widened to around $120
last week, the steepest since April 2001.             

 (Additional reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru, editing by
Louise Heavens and Adrian Croft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.