PRECIOUS-Gold poised for a weekly gain on U.S.-Sino trade angst; eyes on U.S. jobs data

    * Palladium holds near last session's record peak
    * Markets await U.S. non-farm payrolls report later in the
day
    * Modest U.S. growth outlook static despite trade deal
hopes-poll
    Dec 6 (Reuters) - Gold was en route to a weekly gain on
Friday as uncertainty about the fate of U.S.-China trade deal
gripped investors ahead of a U.S. jobs report that could offer
further insight on the state of the American economy.
    Spot gold        was flat at $1,475.36 an ounce at 0340 GMT,
but headed for a second straight weekly gain, up about 0.8% for
the week so far. 
    U.S. gold futures         were down 0.2% at $1,480.40.
    "Gold hasn't really found a direction, it is indecisive.
Right now it is consolidating and waiting for an opportunity
which could change on Dec. 15," said Margaret Yang Yan, a market
analyst at CMC Markets. 
    A new round of U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods is scheduled to
take effect on Dec. 15. China wants a halt to new tariffs and an
end to existing ones as part of any interim deal to de-escalate
the trade war. 
    "If the trade talks break down, then the price could spike
up. Otherwise, we see gold to continue consolidating towards the
year-end," Yang Yan said. "It's completely different from
earlier in the year when gold was absolutely the star." 
    U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said trade talks
with China are "moving right along".              
    Trump's upbeat comments supported Asian stocks, holding back
bullion, which is favoured in times of political and financial
uncertainty.             
    Bullion has gained 15% so far this year, which could be its
biggest annual rise since 2010, mainly bolstered by the impact
of the 17-month-long U.S.-China trade war on the global economy.
    "Gold is consolidating towards the high end of the recent
range heading into the weekend. Which makes absolute sense in
this current environment where uncertainty is high, and rates
are low," said Stephen Innes, AxiTrader market strategist, in a
note. 
    Traders are now bracing for the U.S. non-farm payrolls
report due later on Friday to determine how well the U.S.
economy is holding up, after a series of weak U.S. economic data
reports.             
    A modest U.S. economic growth outlook has barely changed
despite a majority of economists in a Reuters poll being
"reasonably confident" an initial trade deal will be signed with
China within the next three months.             
    In other precious metals, palladium        was unchanged at
$1,871.92, having notched a record high of $1,876.54 an ounce on
Thursday on supply concerns for the auto catalyst metal.
    Platinum        inched 0.1% higher to $897.57, while silver
       fell 0.2% to $16.91. Both were headed for their first
weekly decline in four. 

