Gold Market Report
July 24, 2020 / 4:45 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRECIOUS-Gold poised for best week in more than 3 months on stimulus bets

Brijesh Patel

3 Min Read

    * Gold up more than 4% so far this week
    * Silver slips, but headed for its best week in over three
decades
    * Spot gold may retest support at $1,880/oz - technicals

 (Adds comments, details, updates prices)
    By Brijesh Patel
    July 24 (Reuters) - Gold was headed on Friday for its
biggest weekly gain in more than three months, steadying near a
nine-year high, as it benefited from a weak dollar and inflation
expectations, fuelled by stimulus for virus-battered economies.
    Silver eyed its best week since 1987, with additional
impetus coming from bets for a revival in industrial activity.
    Spot gold        was up 0.1% at $1,889.24 per ounce by 0410
GMT, having hit its highest since September 2011 at $1,897.16 on
Thursday. 
    Prices have risen more than 4% this week, putting gold on
course for its longest winning streak since late 2011.    
    "We're seeing a very explosive week for gold," said DailyFx
currency strategist Ilya Spivak.
    "The basic logic has to do with the introduction of further
fiscal stimulus... in the European Union, and we're talking
again about further fiscal stimulus in the United States.
    "Interest rates are not really expected to go higher, and
the likely response is seen as inflation."
    Gold tends to benefit from widespread stimulus measures from
central banks as it is perceived as a hedge against inflation
and currency debasement.                          
    The dollar index        held near a two-year low with
investors also awaiting Beijing's response to the U.S. move to
close its Houston consulate this week. The tensions also
prompted investors to seek safety in bullion.             
       
    "Despite the bullishness, downside risks remain for gold.
Demand for jewellery remains soft at prices above $1,800 in key
retail markets India and China and gold has to be content with
investment demand to push prices," analysts at Phillip Futures
said in a note. 
    U.S. gold futures        eased 0.3% to $1,884.60.
    Low physical demand has been forcing dealers in India and
China to offer hefty discounts.         
    Spot gold may retest a support at $1,880 per ounce, Reuters
technical analyst Wang Tao said.             
    Silver       , which fell 0.5% to $22.60 per ounce, was up
more than 17% for the week. 
    Platinum        rose 0.1% to $906.41 and palladium       
gained 0.8% to $2,142.25.

 (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru;
Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below