PRECIOUS-Gold price firms on softer dollar but narrow range holds
November 29, 2017 / 10:44 AM / in 2 hours

PRECIOUS-Gold price firms on softer dollar but narrow range holds

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Dollar wilts as euro climbs, world stocks hit record
    * Palladium dips but stays near Tuesday's 17-year peak
    * Gold in narrowest range in 12 years-reut.rs/2AHXSbd

 (Updates throughout)
    By Jan Harvey
    LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The price of gold edged higher on
Wednesday as a retreat in the dollar lent support but it
remained hemmed within the narrowest monthly range since 2005 as
soaring stock markets indicated buoyant appetite for more
cyclical assets. 
    World stocks hit fresh highs on Wednesday on signs of
progress with U.S. tax cuts and Europe's Brexit negotiations.
The dollar meanwhile fell as German inflation data pointed to
another uptick for Europe's largest economy, boosting the euro.
    Spot gold        was up 0.1 percent at $1,294.57 an ounce at
1030 GMT, while U.S. gold futures        for December delivery
were down 90 cents an ounce at $1,294.00.
    Gold reached a six-week high on Monday as the dollar hit its
lowest since late September, but fell short of the $1,300 an
ounce level. The metal has traded between $1,265 and $1,300
throughout November.
    "When you have a period of low volatility, it's actually
quite difficult to break out of that," Oxford Economics analyst
Daniel Smith said. "Low volatility tends to mean low volatility
going forward, (and) you need something fairly major to shock
things out of their ranges."
    "In terms of gold, you would need some kind of shock
probably around inflation, or interest rates, or some major
political event. But it does feel as though it's going to be
drifting into year-end."
    Gold has risen 12 percent this year, bouncing chiefly in the
first quarter as it clawed back some of its losses posted
towards the end of 2016 in the run-up to only the second U.S.
interest rate increase in a decade. 
    It is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates, which
increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
    While another rate increase is expected next month, fears
for more aggressive hikes have receded. Fed chair nominee Jerome
Powell said in his Senate confirmation hearing on Tuesday that
gradual rate increases would be the best way to sustain the U.S.
recovery.              
    Geopolitical risks can boost demand for safe-haven assets
such as gold, but the metal took little support from news
overnight that North Korea had tested a new type of
intercontinential ballistic missile.             
    "(That) further reinforces that the risk-off safe-haven
premiums associated with gold are gone for now," Jeffrey Halley,
senior market analyst with OANDA, said. "This leaves it entirely
at the mercy of U.S. yields and the dollar index." 
    Among other precious metals, palladium        was down 0.5
percent at $1,022.20 an ounce, but stayed close to Tuesday's
peak of $1,028.70, its highest since February 2001. 
    Silver        was up 0.2 percent at $16.86 an ounce, while
platinum        was up 0.1 percent at $949.33.

    
 (Additional reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala and Arpan Varghese
in Bengaluru
Editing by Greg Mahlich)

