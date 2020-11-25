Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold price firms, supported by dollar retreat

By Diptendu Lahiri, Asha Sistla

 (Adds analyst comments, updates prices)
    * European equities gain on easing virus curbs
    * Fed minutes due at 1900 GMT
    Nov 25 (Reuters) - Gold firmed on Wednesday after retreating
in previous sessions, with a weaker dollar helping offset a
shift to equities and other riskier assets on vaccine-led
economic recovery hopes.
    Spot gold        rose 0.2% to $1,811.00 per ounce by 0914
GMT. On Tuesday, it hit its lowest since July 17 at $1,800.01. 
     U.S. gold futures         also rose 0.2% to $1,808.80 per
ounce.
    "It's clearly bargain hunting at present. Prices have fallen
over $150 in the past two weeks and investors are grabbing this
opportunity to take positions," said Robin Bhar, an independent
analyst.
    The dollar index        eased 0.2%, making bullion cheaper
to other currency holders.       
    Sunilkumar Katke, head of currencies and commodities at Axis
Securities, said the weaker dollar was a good opportunity for
investors who missed buying gold in March. "The strategy is
'sale on rise' in the very short term," he said.
    Analysts do not expect an immediate recovery in gold with
equities powering to record highs, boosted by optimism about a
COVID-19 vaccine and a smooth power transition in Washington.
                                           
    But StoneX analyst Rhona O'Connell said consolidation in the
gold price was likely as "a vaccine is not a cure and the
acceleration in rates of infection is a major worry, not just
humanitarian but also economic. Negative interest rates will
persist." 
    Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding
non-yielding gold, which has gained more than 18% this year
given its status as a hedge against likely inflation spurred by
the massive stimulus unleashed globally.
    Prices should rise again as "more evidence of inflation
emerges," Goldman Sachs said.            
    Investors await minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's last
meeting due at 1900 GMT.                           
    Silver        was up  0.5% to $23.37 an ounce. Platinum
       fell 0.3%, to $958.67 per ounce and palladium        was
also down 0.8% to $2,329.50.

 (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri and Asha Sistla in Bengaluru;
Editing by Edmund Blair)
