FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold price slips as U.S. growth data supports dollar, U.S. yields
Sections
Featured
Speed hurts quality at Tesla, some workers say
Autos
Speed hurts quality at Tesla, some workers say
Senior Saudi prince freed in $1 billion settlement
World
Senior Saudi prince freed in $1 billion settlement
Trump gives Xi first taste of trade acrimony ahead
Breakingviews
Trump gives Xi first taste of trade acrimony ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
November 29, 2017 / 10:44 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRECIOUS-Gold price slips as U.S. growth data supports dollar, U.S. yields

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Upbeat U.S. growth data lifts dollar, yields
    * Palladium dips further from Tuesday's 17-year peak
    * Gold in narrowest range in 12 years-reut.rs/2AHXSbd

 (Updates with price fall, adds comment)
    By Jan Harvey
    LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The price of gold fell on
Wednesday, as upbeat U.S. growth data prompted a recovery in the
dollar and a bounce in U.S. Treasury yields, though it remained
stuck within the narrowest monthly range since 2005. 
    The U.S. data, along with signs of progress with U.S. tax
cuts and Europe's Brexit negotiations, also brought fresh highs
for world stocks on Wednesday, while crypto currency bitcoin
smashed past the $11,000 level for the first time, only hours
after it hit the $10,000 mark.            
    Gold meanwhile fell further from Monday's six-week high of
just below $1,300 an ounce. 
    Spot gold        was at $1,284.16 an ounce at 1505 GMT, down
0.7 percent, while U.S. gold futures        for December
delivery were down $11.80 at $1,283.10.
    "This drop in gold came when GDP surprised to the upside,
the dollar started to rally and yields moved higher," Julius
Baer analyst Carsten Menke said.
    "The drop in physical demand has made gold very, very
sensitive to the U.S. dollar and U.S. bond yields. There is
basically nothing else that is driving the gold market this
year."
    Gold has risen 12 percent so far in 2017, bouncing chiefly
in the first quarter as it clawed back some of its losses posted
towards the end of 2016 in the run-up to the second U.S.
interest rate increase in a decade. 
    It is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates, which
increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
    While another rate increase is expected next month, fears
for more aggressive hikes have receded. Fed chair nominee Jerome
Powell said in his Senate confirmation hearing on Tuesday that
gradual rate increases would be the best way to sustain the U.S.
recovery.              
    Geopolitical risks can boost demand for safe-haven assets
such as gold, but the metal took little support from news
overnight that North Korea had tested a new type of
intercontinential ballistic missile.             
    A lack of clear drivers means that gold has traded between
$1,265 and $1,300 throughout November, its narrowest monthly
range in 12 years.
    "When you have a period of low volatility, it's actually
quite difficult to break out of that," Oxford Economics analyst
Daniel Smith said. "Low volatility tends to mean low volatility
going forward, (and) you need something fairly major to shock
things out of their ranges."
    "In terms of gold, you would need some kind of shock
probably around inflation, or interest rates, or some major
political event. But it does feel as though it's going to be
drifting into year-end."
    Among other precious metals, palladium        was down 1.2
percent at $1,015.30 an ounce, after reaching its highest since
February 2001 on Tuesday at $1,028.70.
    Silver        was down 1.3 percent at $16.62 an ounce, while
platinum        was down 0.3 percent at $945.90.

    
 (Additional reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala and Arpan Varghese
in Bengaluru
Editing by Edmund Blair, Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.