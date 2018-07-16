FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Gold Market Report
July 16, 2018 / 4:12 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

PRECIOUS-Gold prices buoyed by weaker dollar, Asian stocks

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Spot gold may break support at $1,237/oz- technicals
    * Specs cut net longs in gold in week to July 10
    * Silver pulls away from 7-month low

 (Adds comment, updates prices)
    By Apeksha Nair
    BENGALURU, July 16 (Reuters) - Gold prices recovered from a
seven-month low on Monday, after sluggish GDP data from China
weighed on Asian stocks and as the dollar traded below its
recent highs.
    Spot gold        was up 0.2 percent at $1,243.36 an ounce at
0345 GMT, after marking the lowest since Dec. 12 at $1,236.58 on
Friday.
    U.S. gold futures         for August delivery were 0.2
percent higher at $1,243.40 an ounce.
    The dollar seesawed versus the Chinese yuan even as official
data on Monday showed China's GDP slowed in the second quarter
as expected. Against a basket of six major currencies       ,
the greenback traded below a 10-day peak.                      
    A weaker dollar makes greenback denominated gold cheaper for
holders of other currencies.  
    "The CNH (Chinese yuan traded offshore) is a bit stronger
versus the dollar and that's giving gold some support this
morning," a Hong Kong-based trader said.
    The absence of increased rhetoric out of Beijing or
Washington over the weekend likely gave the CNH a bit of
reprieve, the trader said, adding that technically gold was
under pressure and would still be sold on rallies toward $1,250.
    Asian shares were lower on Monday after data pointed to
slowing growth in the world's second-largest economy, and as
investors remained cautious over the impact of the heated
Sino-U.S. trade war.            
    Gold prices, which can gain in times of political
uncertainty, have failed to benefit from the ongoing trade
dispute.
    "We remain disappointed by the way gold has been trading of
late and do not see much upside potential here, but rather a
steady grind lower given the relative strength in the dollar and
fairly bouyant U.S. equity markets," INTL FCStone analyst Edward
Meir said in a note.         
    The Federal Reserve on Friday pointed to "solid" U.S.
economic growth during the first half of the year in its
semi-annual report to Congress, where it also reiterated that it
expected to continue to raise interest rates gradually.
            
    Higher U.S. rates tend to boost the greenback and push bond
yields up, weighing on non-interest bearing gold.
    Meanwhile, investors are looking to June U.S. retail sales
data, due later in the day, to assess the state of global
growth.
    Spot gold may break a support at $1,237 per ounce and fall
to the next support at $1,226, Reuters technicals analyst Wang
Tao said.             
    Hedge funds and money managers cut their net long position
in COMEX gold contracts to a 2-1/2-year low in the week to July
10, U.S. data showed on Friday.             
    In other precious metals, silver        was nearly unchanged
at $15.85 an ounce, after hitting a seven-month low at $15.67 in
the previous session.
    Platinum        climbed about 0.4 percent to $828.60 an
ounce, while palladium        was 0.4 percent higher at $940.47.

 (Reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Richard
Pullin)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.