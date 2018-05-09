FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Gold Market Report
May 9, 2018 / 4:16 AM / in an hour

PRECIOUS-Gold prices dip as dollar rises on higher U.S. Treasury yields

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Dollar gains vs yen as 10-year U.S. yield edges near 3 pct
    * Safe-haven buying of gold not as strong as expected
-analyst
    * Spot gold may revisit May 1 low of $1,301.51/oz
-technicals

 (Adds comments, updates prices)
    By Apeksha Nair
    BENGALURU, May 9 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell in Asian
trading on Wednesday, as the dollar regained ground after U.S.
President Donald Trump's decision to pull the United states out
of the Iran nuclear deal boosted oil prices and pushed Treasury
yields higher.             
    Raising the risk of conflict in the Middle East, upsetting
European allies and casting uncertainty over global oil
supplies, Trump said he would reimpose U.S. economic sanctions
on Iran that had been lifted under the 2015 agreement.
            
    The dollar rose against the yen as oil prices climbed to a
3-1/2-year high, pushing yields on the benchmark 10-year
Treasury note             closer to 3 percent.      
    Spot gold        had fallen 0.2 percent to $1,311.44 per
ounce by 0346 GMT.
    U.S. gold futures         for June delivery were about
0.2-percent lower at $1,311.70 per ounce. 
    "(Gold is) stuck between rising geopolitical risks and the
stronger U.S. dollar. The safe-haven buying certainly hasn't
been as strong as we thought it might have been following
Trump's announcement," said ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes.   
    During times of political or economic uncertainty, gold
prices often receive a boost as the metal is widely considered a
safe-haven asset alongside the Japanese yen.
    Meanwhile, Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed
ongoing trade issues on Tuesday, as both sides continue to
position themselves amid a heated feud over tariffs between the
world's two largest economies.             
    Spot gold may revisit its May 1 low of $1,301.51 per ounce
as it failed three times to break resistance at $1,317, said
Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.              
    In other precious metals, silver        slipped 0.1 percent
to $16.42 an ounce.
    Platinum        rose 0.1 percent at $912.50 per ounce, while
palladium        gained 0.3 percent at $972.40 an ounce.

 (Reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath and Joseph Radford)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.