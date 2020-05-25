Gold Market Report
May 25, 2020 / 4:00 PM / Updated 37 minutes ago

PRECIOUS-Gold prices dip on profit-taking in thin trade

    * SPDR Gold Trust holdings rose 0.4% on Friday
    * Speculators raise gold bullish positions in week to May 19
-CFTC
    * China's net gold imports via Hong Kong fall 176% in April
    * For an interactive graphic tracking the global coronavirus
spread, open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser

    May 25 (Reuters) - Gold eased on Monday in holiday-thinned
trade as some investors took profits, though lingering
U.S.-China tensions and extensive stimulus measures by
governments worldwide limited decline.
    Spot gold        fell 0.2% to $1,730.05 per ounce by 11:14
a.m. EDT (1514 GMT). U.S. gold futures        fell 0.4% to
$1,729.40. Most markets were closed in the United States,
Britain and some Asian countries for public holidays.
    "With all the uncertainties going on in the world and
governments injecting money into their economies and interest
rates going lower, gold specifically has a good possibility to
test new highs sooner than later," said Afshin Nabavi, senior
vice president at precious metals trader MKS SA.
    Profit taking, lack of volume and follow-through on the
upside were weighing on gold on Monday, Nabavi added.
    European shares gained on optimism over easing lockdowns and
signs of more stimulus for the euro zone economy.      
            
    Last week, gold climbed to its highest since October 2012,
driven by monetary and fiscal stimulus, recession fears and
U.S.-China tensions.
    Trade war tensions are on the rise, which should continue to
support gold prices over the short term, Stephen Innes, chief
market strategist at financial services firm AxiCorp, said in a
note.
    Beijing's proposed national security legislation for Hong
Kong could lead to U.S. sanctions, White House National Security
Adviser Robert O'Brien said on Sunday.             
    China's gold imports via Hong Kong in April plunged 176% to
-10.3 tonnes versus the previous month, data showed on Monday.
            
    SPDR Gold Trust       holdings rose 0.4% to 1,116.71 tonnes
on Friday, while speculators increased bullish positions in
COMEX gold contracts in the week to May 19.                  
    Palladium        gained 1.7% to $1,978.13 per ounce, while
platinum        fell 0.6% to $834.89 and silver        dipped
0.4% to $17.10.

 (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan
Oatis)
