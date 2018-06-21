FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Gold Market Report
June 21, 2018 / 4:42 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRECIOUS-Gold prices drop to 6-mth low on strong dollar, rate outlook

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Dollar firm near 11-month peak
    * Spot gold may drop to $1,258/oz -technicals
    * Silver revisits May 16 low

 (Adds comments, details; updates prices)
    By Karen Rodrigues
    BENGALURU, June 21 (Reuters) - Gold prices posted a
six-month low on Thursday, pressed down further by a firm dollar
and as the U.S. Federal Reserve Chair confirmed an outlook for
higher interest rates in the United States. 
    Spot gold        fell 0.2 percent to $1,265.72 an ounce by
0343 GMT. It hit its lowest since Dec. 21 at $1,264.21 earlier,
having lost nearly 2.8 percent over the last five sessions.
    U.S. gold futures         for August delivery were down 0.5
percent at $1,267.50 per ounce.
    "Precious metal (gold) is firmly in a downtrend and this is
mainly due to the strength in the dollar index which is trading
at a significant level," said ThinkMarkets chief market analyst
Naeem Aslam.
    The dollar held near an 11-month high against a basket of
currencies on Thursday, supported by a rise in U.S. yields,
while the pound struggled at its lowest level since November
2017 ahead of Bank of England's monetary policy decision.       
    A stronger greenback makes dollar-denominated gold more
expensive for holders of other currencies.
    The dollar strength follows a remark from Fed Chairman
Jerome Powell yesterday and that is driving gold down, said
Yuichi Ikemizu, Tokyo branch manager at ICBC Standard Bank.
    Powell on Wednesday said the U.S. jobs market did not appear
overly tight and the Federal Reserve should continue with a
gradual pace of interest rate rises to balance the bank's
employment and inflation goals in a strong economy.             
    Meanwhile, a developing trade war between the United States
and China is weighing on business confidence and could force
central banks to downgrade their outlooks, some of the world's
most powerful monetary policymakers said on Wednesday at a
meeting in Portugal of central bank heads.             
             
    Gold prices, which can benefit in times of uncertainty,
failed to gain so far this week, despite the ongoing trade war. 
  
    Spot gold may drop to $1,258 per ounce, as a support at
$1,268 does not seem to hold, said Reuters technicals analyst
Wang Tao.         
    In other precious metals, silver        fell 0.1 percent to
$16.24 an ounce, having earlier revisited its low touched on May
16 at $16.17.
    Platinum        slid 0.6 percent to $862.15 an ounce. It
touched $854.50, its lowest since Feb. 3, 2016, in the previous
session.
    Palladium        was 0.2 percent lower at $962.20 per ounce.
It hit a one-month low of $960.25 on Wednesday. 

 (Reporting by Karen Rodrigues and Apeksha Nair in BENGALURU;
Editing by Joseph Radford and Tom Hogue)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.