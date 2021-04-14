Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold prices ease as equities rally outweighs softer dollar

By Sumita Layek

    * U.S. dollar index eases
    * U.S. CPI gains by the most in over 8-1/2 years in March
    * Not many triggers to substantially move gold either
    April 14 (Reuters) - Gold prices inched lower on Wednesday
as a record rally in global equity markets offset support for
bullion from a softer dollar and data showing a jump in U.S.
inflation.
    Spot gold        was down 0.1% at $1,743 per ounce, as of
1013 GMT. U.S. gold futures        fell 0.2% to $1,743.90.
    "Gold reacted positively to the U.S. inflation data, because
bond yields were down and the dollar was also weaker, and so
that certainly lend support to gold," said Commerzbank analyst
Daniel Briesemann.
    However, he added, record high global equities are "a sign
of high risk appetite ... Investors are looking for some other
possibilities to invest in than gold where they can find higher
yields."            
    Bullion jumped as much as 0.9% on Tuesday after U.S.
consumer prices soared the most in more than 8-1/2 years in
March. Gold is often viewed as a hedge against inflation.
            
    The U.S. dollar was down, making gold cheaper for holders of
other currencies. However, benchmark Treasury yields recovered
slightly, increasing the opportunity cost of holding gold. 
           
    Bullion was also supported by comments from Philadelphia
Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker who said the Fed will
not withdraw its funding just yet even as the U.S. economy could
expand by 5% to 6% this year.             
    "It seems that over the near term there's not many new
triggers to substantially move gold prices either way, but the
inflation outlook remains the key determinant," said Xiao Fu,
head of commodities markets strategy at Bank of China
International.
    "The bias might still be skewed to the downside if we're
talking about the coming months because the momentum, especially
in the United States, could continue in Q2 and Q3... (and) other
economies are also recovering." 
    Silver        was flat at $25.32 per ounce and palladium
       was down 0.1% at $2,686.67. Platinum        gained 1.7%
to $1,176.06.

 (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)
