July 19, 2018 / 4:34 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRECIOUS-Gold prices ease, close to 1-year low as dollar firms

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Dollar holds firm after Fed Chairman's testimonies
    * Difficult for gold to break towards $1,236-$1,240- MKS
trader

 (Adds comment, details; updates prices)
    By Karen Rodrigues
    BENGALURU, July 19 (Reuters) - Gold prices eased on
Thursday, nearing a one-year low hit in the previous session, as
the U.S. dollar firmed on the potential for further U.S.
interest rate hikes.
    Spot gold        was down 0.1 percent at $1,224.76 an ounce
at 0359 GMT. The yellow metal slipped to its lowest since
mid-July 2017 on Wednesday at $1,220.81 an ounce.
    U.S. gold futures         for August delivery were 0.3
percent lower at $1,224.70 an ounce.   
    "Gold market is just following the U.S. dollar, the dollar
is strong so it's pushing the market down," said Ronald Leung,
chief dealer at Lee Cheong Gold Dealers in Hong Kong.
    "The economy is still good and interest rate still up, so
that's good for the U.S. dollar and negative for gold for the
time being."  
    The dollar held firm against the yen and other major
currencies on Thursday, supported by bullish comments from the
U.S. Federal Reserve chairman, which affirmed expectations about
the central bank's possible interest rate moves this year.
      
    "Rallies continue to be well sold and it is difficult to see
a break toward $1,236 - $1,240 (for gold) with the current
dollar strength," MKS PAMP Group said in a note.
    Fed Chairman Jerome Powell in a closely watched two-day
congressional testimony, said he believed the United States was
on course for years more of steady growth, and carefully played
down the risks to the U.S. economy of an escalating trade
conflict.             
    However, manufacturers in every one of the Federal Reserve's
12 districts worried about the impact of tariffs, a Federal
Reserve report said on Wednesday, even as the U.S. economy
continued to expand at a moderate to modest pace.             
    U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that European
leaders were coming to Washington next week to try to hammer out
a deal focused largely on car tariffs, while his top economic
adviser accused Chinese President Xi Jinping of holding up a
U.S.-China trade deal.             
    Spot gold has found a support zone of $1,220-$1,226 per
ounce. It may hover above this zone for one more day or bounce
towards a resistance at $1,237, Reuters technical analyst Wang
Tao said.         
    Among other precious metals, silver        fell 0.2 percent
at $15.50 an ounce.
    Platinum        was 0.5 percent lower at $809.75 an ounce
and palladium        was little changed at $907 per ounce.

 (Reporting by Karen Rodrigues in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu and Richard Pullin)
