FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
Predictions 2018
Iran
North Korea
Myanmar
Investigates
Future Of Money
Politics
FirstJobs
LifeLessons
Commentary
#Gold Market Report
January 9, 2018 / 3:46 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRECIOUS-Gold prices ease on outlook for U.S. rate hikes

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Spot gold may test resistance at $1,329/oz -technicals
    * Dollar index off over 1-week highs hit on Monday

 (Adds analyst comment, updates prices)
    By Sethuraman N R
    Jan 9 (Reuters) - Gold prices inched down on Tuesday amid
expectations for more U.S. interest rate hikes this year.
    Spot gold        was down 0.1 percent at $1,319 an ounce by
0314 GMT, after falling as far as $1,315.40 early in the
session. 
    Last week, prices touched their highest since Sept. 15 at
$1,325.86.
    U.S. gold futures         were mostly unchanged at $1,320 an
ounce. 
    The dollar hit a more than one-week high against a basket of
other major currencies on Monday       , pressuring gold. But,
the greenback fell to a session low of 112.49 yen        on
Tuesday after the Bank of Japan trimmed the amount of its buying
of Japanese government bonds.             
    Investors are betting on further U.S. interest rate hikes
after Friday's payrolls data did nothing to challenge the
outlook for monetary policy tightening by the U.S. Federal
Reserve.            
    Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, who is a voting member
of the central bank's policy board, said on Monday that two
hikes might be needed in 2018, in light of weak price pressures.
            
    "Gold will be under pressure (in the short term) as the
dollar will strengthen on U.S. tax reforms and rate hike
expectations," said Ji Ming, chief analyst at Shandong Gold
Group.
    "However, the market will get used to the rate hike
expectations soon and the dollar will lose its strength, pushing
gold higher," Ming added.
    "We can expect prices to go past 2017 highs in the second
half of 2018."
    Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates, as
these increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding
bullion, while boosting the dollar, in which it is priced.
    Spot gold may test resistance at $1,329 per ounce, as
suggested by a Fibonacci retracement analysis and a triangle,
according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.             
    "Support for gold is at $1,311.40. Moving average
convergence divergence and momentum indicators are biased to the
upside and we remain bullish on gold," ScotiaMocatta analysts
said in a note.
    Among other precious metals, spot silver        fell 0.4
percent to $17.11 an ounce.
    Platinum        dropped 0.9 percent to $963.70, after
hitting 3-1/2 month peak on Monday at $973.60.
    Palladium        was down 0.2 percent at $1,098.10 an ounce.

 (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Joseph
Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.