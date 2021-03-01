Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold prices edge higher on softer dollar

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    March 1 (Reuters) - Gold edged higher on Monday, recovering
from an eight-month low touched in the previous session, as a
weaker dollar lifted bullion's appeal.
            
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold        rose 0.3% to $1,739.31 per ounce by 0108
GMT, after hitting its lowest since June at $1,716.85 on Friday.
U.S. gold futures        gained 0.4% to $1,736.10.
    * The dollar        slipped from a one-week high hit in the
previous session, making gold cheaper for holders of other
currencies.       
    * Bullion, however, posted its worst monthly fall since
November 2016 in February due to rising U.S. Treasury Yields,
which increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding
gold.       
    * U.S. House of Representatives passed a $1.9 trillion
coronavirus relief package early Saturday.             
    * A global bond market rout saw government bond yields in
the United States, Germany and Australia ending February with
their biggest monthly rises in years.                          
    * The U.S. government on Saturday authorized Johnson &
Johnson's         single-dose COVID-19 vaccine, setting the
vaccine up for additional approvals around the world.
            
    * Speculators decreased their bullish positions in COMEX
gold and silver contracts in the week to Feb. 23, the U.S.
Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.
            
    * Physical gold demand in India gained momentum last week as
retail buyers and jewellers lapped up bullion at near
eight-month low prices, while Singapore continued to see steady
interest for both gold and silver.         
    * Silver        gained 0.3% to $26.71 an ounce, while
palladium        was up 1% at $2,340.69. Platinum        rose
1.1% to $1,202.00.    
    
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0855  Germany  Markit/BME Mfg PMI
0900  EU       Markit Mfg Final PMI
0930  UK       Markit/CIPS Mfg PMI Final
1300  Germany  CPI, HICP Prelim YY
1445  US       Markit Mfg PMI Final
1500  US       ISM Manufacturing PMI

 (Reporting by Shreyansi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi
Aich)
