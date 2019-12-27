Gold Market Report
PRECIOUS-Gold prices edge higher on softer dollar, year-end hedging

Asha Sistla

    * Bullion on track for best week in over four months
    * SPDR Gold holdings rise to highest since Nov. 29
    * Silver, platinum poised for best week since late Aug

    Dec 27 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose slightly to their
highest in nearly two months on Friday, heading for their best
week in more than four months, as the dollar eased and investors
hedged against risks ahead of the year-end.
    Spot gold        hit its highest since Nov. 4 at $1,513.88
per ounce and was up 0.1% at $1,512.81 per ounce by 0458 GMT.   
 For the week, it has gained over 2% so far, its best since
early August.
    U.S. gold futures        were up 0.2% at $1,517.60 per
ounce.
    "There's risk hedging in the market ahead of the year-end.
We broke $1,485, which likely triggered stop-loss buying and
pushed gold up to $1,500 in a pretty liquid time of the year
when volumes are lower than normal," said Jeffrey Halley, senior
market analyst, Asia Pacific at OANDA.
    Apart from news that Russia could consider investing part of
its National Wealth Fund in gold, a slightly weaker dollar
       against a basket of currencies supported bullion, by
making the metal cheaper for holders of other currencies.       
    Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Tuesday he
saw investment in the metal as more sustainable in the long-term
than in financial assets.              
    "If Russia starts holding gold, being one of the biggest
supplier to the market, that would significantly dampen
supplies. This is a significant macro driver," said Stephen
Innes, a market strategist at AxiTrader.  
    Limiting gold's advance, Asian shares jumped to an 18-month
high on optimism over the signing of a U.S.-China trade deal,
after China's Commerce Ministry said on Thursday Beijing and
Washington were in close communication.                        
    Gold is on track to register its best year since 2010,
gaining nearly 18% so far this year, owing to a 17-month-long
tariff war between the world's top two economies.
    Investors also took stock of data from China that showed
profits at industrial firms grew at the fastest pace in eight
months in November, but broad weakness in domestic demand
remains a risk for company earnings next year.            
    Holdings in the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded
fund, SPDR Gold Trust      , rose 0.4% to 892.37 tonnes, its
highest since Nov. 29.          
    Elsewhere, silver        fell 0.2% to $17.85 per ounce,
while platinum        rose 0.4% to $950.50. Both the metals were
poised to register their best week since late August. 
    Palladium        advanced 0.4% to $1,908.58 per ounce.

 (Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich
and Subhranshu Sahu)
