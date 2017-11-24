PRECIOUS-Gold prices edge higher on weaker dollar

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Gold prices inched up on Friday as the dollar remained under pressure after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting revealed that some policymakers were concerned over lower inflation. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,292.18 per ounce, as of 0134 GMT. Bullion was down about 0.2 percent for the week. * U.S. gold futures for December delivery were unchanged at $1,291.80. * The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. unit against a basket of six major rival currencies , was down 0.1 percent. * Lawyers for Michael Flynn, U.S. President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, have told Trump's legal team they can no longer discuss a probe into Russian meddling in the U.S. election, indicating Flynn may be cooperating with the investigation, the New York Times reported on Thursday. * European Central Bank policymakers broadly agreed last month on extending their asset purchase scheme but a decision to keep the bond buys open-ended appeared to generate fiercer debate, minutes of the meeting released on Thursday showed. * The leader of Germany's Social Democrats came under growing pressure on Thursday to drop his opposition to a new "grand coalition" with Angela Merkel's conservatives, with senior politicians arguing the party had a duty to promote stability. * Exports and rising business investments were the main drivers of growth for the German economy in the third quarter, data showed on Thursday, signalling that the robust upswing in Europe's largest economy will extend well into next year. * Euro zone business growth is roaring ahead as the year draws to a close, surveys showed on Thursday, supporting the European Central Bank's move last month to announce a throttling back of its monetary stimulus. * The Irish government was on the verge of collapse on Thursday after the party whose votes Prime Minister Leo Varadkar depends on to pass legislation said it would seek to remove the deputy prime minister in a breach of their cooperation agreement. * Asian shares hovered below their 10-year peak on Friday while investors viewed Chinese shares with caution after their big fall the previous day. DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT) 0900 Germany Ifo business climate Nov 1445 U.S. Markit manufacturing PMI flash Nov (Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)