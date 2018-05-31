FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 31, 2018 / 4:22 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRECIOUS-Gold prices edge higher on weaker dollar, trade tensions

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Gold headed for 1 percent loss in May
    * Silver, platinum, palladium set for monthly gains

 (Adds comments, details and updates prices)
    By Karen Rodrigues
    BENGALURU, May 31 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher on
Thursday, as the dollar eased from 6-1/2-month highs hit earlier
this week, with prices further supported by concerns over
U.S.-China trade.
    Spot gold        was up 0.1 percent at $1,302.50 per ounce
by 0344 GMT. It was headed for a monthly decline of about 1
percent, its biggest since February.
    U.S. gold futures         for June delivery were 0.1 percent
higher at $1,303.20 per ounce.
    "Gold is largely being influenced by how the dollar is
moving and the dollar move overnight is a clear representation
of why gold prices have risen this morning," said OCBC analyst
Barnabas Gan.
    The dollar index       , which measures the greenback
against a basket of six major currencies, fell 0.1 percent to
94.027.       
    A weaker dollar makes bullion cheaper for holders of other
currencies.
    "Prices are still very dependent on how risk aversion is
playing up and the global news surrounding the U.S.-Sino trade
tensions as well as the possibility of a North Korea summit,
that uncertainty is a big driver for gold prices," Gan added.
    China said on Wednesday it was ready to fight back if
Washington was looking for a trade war, days ahead of a planned
visit by U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.             
    Meanwhile, U.S. and North Korean officials met in New York
late on Wednesday in the first of two days of talks about the
future of Pyongyang's nuclear weapons program and a possible
summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean
leader Kim Jung Un.             
    "Some weaker than expected economic data in the U.S. also
helped boost investor demand (for gold)," ANZ said in a note.
    U.S. economic growth slowed slightly more than initially
thought in the first quarter as consumer spending rose at its
weakest pace in nearly five years.             
    However, tensions over Italy cooled as the country's two
main anti-establishment parties renewed efforts to form a
government, reducing the prospect of a general election, which
had stoked fears that such a vote will effectively be a
referendum on the country's euro membership.            
    In other precious metals, spot silver        was steady at
$16.51 an ounce, set to rise over 1 percent this month. 
    Platinum        fell 0.2 percent to $904.94 an ounce but was
headed for a small monthly gain. 
    Palladium        was steady at $985.40 an ounce and was
headed for its biggest monthly gain since December, climbing
over 2 percent.

 (Reporting by Karen Rodrigues in Bengaluru; editing by Richard
Pullin and Amrutha Gayathri)
