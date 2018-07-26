FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 26, 2018 / 10:24 AM / Updated 9 minutes ago

PRECIOUS-Gold prices edge lower as U.S- EU trade concerns abate

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * In early trade, gold hit its highest since July 17
    * SPDR gold holding dropped 0.29 pct on Wednesday
    * GRAPHIC-2018 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl

 (Updates prices, adds ECB)
    By Zandi Shabalala
    LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - Gold edged lower on Thursday in
response to an easing of trade tensions after the United States
agreed to refrain from imposing tariffs on cars from the
European Union. 
    The two sides will also begin talks to cut other trade
barriers, they announced on Wednesday following a meeting at the
White House.             
    Gold usually loses ground to riskier assets such as stocks
when global financial and political worries fade.
    Spot gold        slipped 0.2 percent to $1,228.33 per ounce
by 1220 GMT, after it rose 0.6 percent on Wednesday. Earlier in
the session, the metal hit $1,235.16, its highest in more than a
week. 
    U.S. gold futures         for August delivery were 0.3
percent lower at $1,228.10 an ounce.
    "The rise is partially to do with the news that Trump and
the EU called a cease fire on the trade war and a halt on auto
tariffs," said Natixis precious metals analyst Bernard Dahdah.
    "But gold has been dropping since April so there is a bigger
story behind this fall rather than just the EU-US story at the
moment."
    Gold is currently trading about 10 percent off its April
high due to pressure from a stronger dollar, which has risen
around 5 percent in that time. The U.S. currency moved sideways
on Thursday       .
    Meanwhile, the MSCI world equity index                 rose
to its highest since March, signalling investor demand for
higher risk assets.            
    "The euro recovery against the greenback has also failed to
lift bullion, confirming that there is little investor appetite
for the precious metal at this time," said ActivTrades chief
analyst Carlo Alberto De Casa.
    Meanwhile, the European Central Bank kept its policy
unchanged on Thursday and will likely argue that the risks from
a growing global trade conflict don't warrant any deviation from
its plan to gradually abandon the aggressive stimulus of the
last several years.             
    Investors are also watching out for second-quarter U.S.
economic growth data, which is expected on Friday. 
    Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust      , the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund fell 0.29 percent to 800.20
tonnes on Wednesday.          
    Among other precious metals, silver        edged 0.4 percent
lower to $15.50 an ounce, after earlier hitting its highest
since July 17 at $15.67 an ounce.
    Palladium        dropped 0.4 percent to $935 an ounce. It
touched an over one-week high at $941.10 in the previous
session. 
    Platinum        was down 0.1 percent at $839.40 an ounce.

 (Additional reporting by Karen Rodrigues in Bengaluru
Editing by Jane Merriman and Jan Harvey)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
