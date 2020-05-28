Gold Market Report
May 28, 2020 / 4:02 AM / in an hour

PRECIOUS-Gold prices edge up as Hong Kong dispute riles China-U.S. ties

Harshith Aranya

3 Min Read

    * EU, Japan unveil new stimulus measures
    * SPDR gold holdings rise 0.2% on Wednesday
    * For an interactive graphic tracking the global coronavirus
spread, open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser

 (Adds details, comments; updates prices)
    By Harshith Aranya
    May 28 (Reuters) - Gold edged up on Thursday after hitting a
two-week low in the previous session as the rift between
Washington and Beijing over Hong Kong escalated, with prices
also supported by central bank and government largesse to
cushion the blow from the pandemic.
    Spot gold        was up 0.2% at $1,712.39 per ounce, as of
0315 GMT, after dropping to $1,693.22 on Wednesday. U.S. gold
futures         were flat at $1,711.40.
    Worsening relations between the world's two biggest
economies could further hobble global business activity, which
is already under intense pressure due to the coronavirus crisis.
    "The U.S. and China have disagreements on many fronts. There
is trade, and there is inquiry into the coronavirus, and now
this dispute over Hong Kong," said Michael McCarthy, chief
strategist at CMC Markets.
    "That's bad news for the globe as it spills over into trade
- the impact on global growth, while the global economies are
fragile, could be severe."
    U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that
Hong Kong no longer qualifies for its special status under U.S.
law, while President Donald Trump said he'd announce a response
this week.                                      
    "The U.S. is likely to respond to China's new security laws
on Hong Kong ... Weak economies and continued low interest rates
are also supporting gold," said National Australia Bank
economist John Sharma.
    Japan approved a fresh $1.1 trillion stimulus package, while
the European Union unveiled one of 750 billion euros. 
                         
    Large stimulus measures tend to support gold, which is often
considered a hedge against inflation and currency debasement.
    Reflecting investor sentiment, SPDR Gold Trust      
holdings, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund,
rose 0.2% to 1,119.05 tonnes on Wednesday.          
    Palladium        rose 0.4% to $1,943.34 per ounce and
platinum        gained 1.4% to $830.21, while silver       
inched down 0.1% to $17.29.

 (Reporting by Harshith Aranya and K. Sathya Narayanan in
Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below