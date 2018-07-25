PRECIOUS-Gold prices edge up on softer dollar

BENGALURU, July 25 (Reuters) - Gold prices inched higher early on Wednesday as the greenback softened while investors awaited U.S. economic growth data due later this week. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was 0.2 percent higher at $1,226.13 an ounce at 0051 GMT. * U.S. gold futures for August delivery were up 0.1 percent at $1,226.10 an ounce. * The dollar index , which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was trading 0.1 percent lower at 94.547. * The second-quarter U.S. economic growth data is due on Friday. Market watchers largely expect growth to top current forecasts of 4.1 percent. * A now-robust U.S. economy will soon lose momentum on rising interest rates and escalating trade disputes, according to economists polled by Reuters who nonetheless gave just a one-in-three chance of a recession over the next two years. * The Trump administration on Tuesday said it will use a Great Depression-era programme to pay up to $12 billion to help U.S. farmers weather a growing trade war with China, the European Union and others that the president began. * The revamp of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) between the United States, Mexico and Canada ought to be concluded in the next few months, a top adviser in the incoming Mexican administration said on Tuesday. * Republicans who control the U.S. Congress are hesitating to advance tough new Russia sanctions legislation as fears of damage to American companies slow efforts to quickly send Moscow a message against meddling in the next U.S. election. * Euro zone business growth slowed more than expected this month as fears over a trade war with the United States and a weaker global expansion put another dent in optimism, a survey showed on Tuesday. * German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in a media interview published on Wednesday that the British government needs to get moving in Brexit negotiations, including on the Northern Ireland border issue. * China will adopt a more vigorous fiscal policy to help tackle external uncertainties without resorting to strong policy stimulus, state radio said on Monday, citing the cabinet. * Japanese government bond prices reversed earlier gains on Tuesday, with investors unable to shake concerns the central bank might be a step closer to unwinding its aggressive monetary stimulus. * Russia's largest gold producer Polyus said on Tuesday its gold sales in the second quarter were up 12 percent from the previous quarter and stood at $683 million. (Reporting by Karen Rodrigues in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)