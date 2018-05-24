FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 24, 2018 / 4:03 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRECIOUS-Gold prices extend gains after dovish Fed stance

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Uncertainty over U.S.-China trade talks support gold -
analyst
    * Fed minutes depict a less aggressive rate hike approach
    * Dollar hits over one-week low vs yen  

 (Adds comments, updates prices)
    By Apeksha Nair
    BENGALURU, May 24 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher for a
second session on Thursday as the dollar extended losses after
minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting hinted at a dovish
approach to interest rate hikes in the United States. 
    Spot gold        was up 0.2 percent at $1,295.16 per ounce
at 0359 GMT, after gaining nearly 0.2 percent in the previous
session.
    U.S. gold futures         for June delivery were up 0.4
percent at $1,294.60 per ounce.
    "The minutes had a little bit of an impact but not too much.
Gold is moving relative to the dollar," said Ronald Leung, chief
dealer at Lee Cheong Gold Dealers in Hong Kong.
    The dollar lost momentum versus the yen        and against
major rivals        on Thursday after the minutes of the Federal
Reserve's last policy meeting were seen as dovish and U.S.
President Donald Trump proposed looking into imposing new
tariffs on imported cars.                    
    Although the central bank's minutes on Wednesday showed
another interest rate hike in the United States would be
warranted "soon", it also showed that the Fed would tolerate
inflation rising above its target for a time.             
    While higher U.S. rates tend to boost the dollar and weigh
on greenback-denominated gold, the metal can be used as a hedge
against rising inflation.
    Meanwhile, the euro hovered near a six-month low against the
dollar, weighed down by concerns over economic slowdown in the
single currency bloc and political risks in Italy and Asian
shares tread water as investors fretted about new setbacks in
U.S.-China trade talks.                                      
    Trump also said on Wednesday he would know next week whether
his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un would take place
as scheduled, casting further doubts on plans for the
unprecedented meeting.             
    The uncertainty surrounding markets had also helped gold
prices push up, investors said. Gold is often seen as a safe
investment during times of political and financial uncertainty,
alongside the Japanese yen.
    "With the trade picture looking increasingly cloudy... we
could see further yen strengthening and equity weakness which is
typically bullish for gold," INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir
said in a note.
    "A recovery back over the $1,300 per ounce mark could prompt
further short-covering," Meir added.    
    Among other precious metals, silver        climbed 0.1
percent to $16.44 an ounce, while platinum        gained 0.7
percent to $905.40 an ounce.
    Palladium        was up 0.1 percent at $977.90 an ounce.

 (Reporting by Karen Rodrigues and Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru;
Editing by Richard Pullin and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
