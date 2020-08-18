Company News
August 18, 2020 / 4:47 AM / Updated 23 minutes ago

PRECIOUS-Gold prices extend gains on dollar weakness, $2,000-mark eyed

Harshith Aranya

3 Min Read

    * U.S. Fed minutes due on Wednesday
    * Dollar at a more than one-week low
    * Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open
tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser 

 (Updates prices)
    Aug 18 (Reuters) - Gold prices extended gains on Tuesday to
inch closer to the $2,000 mark as the dollar weakened, with
traders also focusing on minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's
last policy meeting set to release this week. 
    Spot gold        rose 0.5% to $1,994.82 per ounce by 0537
GMT.
    U.S. gold futures        edged 0.2% higher to $2,002.40.
    Prices of the metal had jumped on Monday, with further
impetus from Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway buying a stake
in major gold miner Barrick Gold Corp          and retreating
U.S. Treasury yields.      
    On Tuesday, the dollar fell 0.2% to a more than one-week
low, making gold cheaper for those holding other currencies.
             
    Minutes from the Fed's last meeting, due on Wednesday, is
also on investors' radar.             
    "The FOMC will hold the key to plus $2,000," said Stephen
Innes, chief market strategist at financial services firm
AxiCorp.      
    "Traders are getting the last kick at the can ahead of the
FOMC minutes where the view is for the Fed to have talked about
YCC (yields curve control) or inflation-targeting which is bad
for the dollar and good for gold," Innes added.
    Massive global stimulus to combat the COVID-19 pandemic,
fuelling fears of inflation and currency debasement, have helped
gold climb more than 31% this year.                         
    While soft jewellery demand remains a risk, "the bull's case
for gold remands intact in the long term, with real rates low
and suppressed and which would be able to sustain the high price
of gold," analysts at Phillip Futures said in a note.
    Lower yields and interest rates decrease the opportunity
cost of holding non-yielding assets such as gold.
    Silver        climbed 1.9% to $27.91 per ounce, and platinum
       gained 1.5% to $963.58. Palladium        fell 1% to
$2,178.63.
    

 (Reporting by Harshith Aranya and Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru;
editing by Uttaresh.V)
