March 9, 2020

PRECIOUS-Gold prices fall 1% from 7-year high on profit-booking

K. Sathya Narayanan

    * China's exports contract sharply in first two months of
2020
    * Global stocks fall, U.S. Treasury yields hit record low
    * Yen jumps to over three-year high against U.S. dollar
    * Silver, platinum and palladium falls more than 3%

    March 9 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell 1% on Monday as
investors booked profits after the metal rose above the $1,700
per ounce level for the first time in more than seven years on
fears of a deeper economic fallout from the coronavirus
outbreak.
    Spot gold        fell 0.6% to $1,663.35 per ounce by 0553
GMT, having touched its highest since December 2012 at $1,702.56
earlier. U.S. gold futures        slipped 0.4% to $1,665.30.
    The sell-off was "more technical than anything else. Traders
had put $1,700 as their (price) target, so there is a lot
profit-taking once that target was reached," said Avtar Sandu, a
senior commodities manager at Phillip Futures.
    However, he said the selling was temporary, adding that part
of it was due to margin calls as the fast-spreading virus landed
a sharp blow on global equities. 
    Global stocks tumbled, while U.S. stock futures plunged 5%
as investors sought refuge in safe havens.                 
    The yen        jumped to a more than 3-year high against the
dollar, U.S. 10-year Treasury yields             fell to a
record low.             
    Gold prices jumped as much as 1.7% earlier in the session,
due to a massive flight to safety as Chinese trade data came out
worse than expected, Italy quarantined a quarter of its
population due to the coronavirus and stock markets were down,
according to Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at OANDA.
    China's exports contracted sharply in the first two months
of the year while imports declined, data showed on Saturday, as
the epidemic caused massive disruptions to business operations,
global supply chains and economic activity.             
    Italy ordered a virtual lockdown across much of its wealthy
north on Sunday, in an attempt to contain the outbreak, which
will impact some 16 million people and stay in force until April
3.                         
    A Reuters poll showed that the virus, which has now infected
 more than 110,000 people worldwide, likely halved China's
economic growth in the current quarter compared with the
previous three months.                                       
             
    Markets are expecting another rate cut from the U.S. Federal
Reserve at its policy meeting on March 18, following last week's
emergency easing.                                
    Meanwhile, the slump in crude oil prices sent deflationary
shocks in the market and weighed on bullion, OANDA's Halley
said.      
    Oil fell around 30%, and gold is often seen as a hedge
against oil-led inflation.      
    Silver        fell 3.9% to $16.63 per ounce. Palladium
       fell 4% to $2,463 per ounce, while platinum        was
down 3% to $873.50.

 (Reporting by K. Sathya Narayanan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)
