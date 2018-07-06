FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Gold Market Report
July 6, 2018 / 3:53 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

PRECIOUS-Gold prices fall ahead of tariff deadline, U.S. jobs data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Spot gold may test support at $1,247/ oz- technicals
    * Tariffs on $34 bln of Chinese goods take effect at 0401
GMT
    * U.S. jobs data due at 1230 GMT

 (Adds comment, detail; updates prices)
    By Apeksha Nair and Karen Rodrigues
    BENGALURU, July 6 (Reuters) - Gold prices nudged lower amid
a steady dollar on Friday, with investors bracing for any impact
on global markets from a deepening trade conflict between the
United States and China.
    The United States is due to begin collecting tariffs on $34
billion in Chinese goods at 0401 GMT on Friday.             
    U.S. jobs data later in the day was in focus as well. 
    Spot gold        had fallen 0.3 percent to $1,253.11 an
ounce by 0332 GMT.
    U.S. gold futures         for August delivery were
0.4-percent lower at $1,254.10 an ounce. 
    Gold prices were being weighed down by a steady dollar, said
Helen Lau, analyst at Argonaut Securities.
    "If the trade war escalates and then China could sell U.S.
treasuries and buy gold. This would be a big event," Lau said.
    Major currencies, including the dollar, trod water early on
Friday as investor caution prevailed ahead of the deadline and
the jobs data. Faltering Chinese markets dented Asian stocks in
choppy trade.                  
    Meanwhile, U.S. central bankers discussed whether recession
lurked around the corner and expressed concerns global trade
tensions could hit an economy that by most measures looked
strong, minutes of the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting on
June 12-13 released on Thursday showed.             
    The minutes described a meeting in which the Fed raised
interest rates for the second time this year. It also suggested
policymakers might soon signal the central bank's rate-hiking
cycle was advanced enough that policy was no longer boosting or
constraining the economy. 
    "I take the view the Fed will take a modestly dovish line
while trade tariff uncertainties persist. Gold is oversold, so I
expect it to rally somewhat while interest rate expectations
soften, perhaps to one more instead of two quarter point
increases this year," said Alasdair Macleod, head of research
with Toronto-based Goldmoney Inc.
    Spot gold may test support at $1,247 per ounce, a break
below which could cause a decline to the next support level at
$1,237, Reuters technicals analyst Wang Tao said.             
    In other precious metals, silver        fell 0.2 percent to
$15.95 an ounce.
    Palladium        was 0.3-percent lower at $945 an ounce and
platinum        declined 0.6 percent at $835.50.

 (Reporting by Apeksha Nair and Karen Rodrigues in Bengaluru
Editing by Joseph Radford)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.