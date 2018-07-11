FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 11, 2018 / 3:47 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

PRECIOUS-Gold prices fall as dollar gains vs yuan in escalating trade war

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Dollar near an 11-month high against the Chinese yuan
    * Spot gold may break support at $1,247/oz- technicals
    * SPDR holdings fell 0.22 pct on Tuesday

 (Adds comment, detail and updates prices)
    By Karen Rodrigues
    BENGALURU, July 11 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Wednesday
as the dollar firmed against the yuan after the United States
threatened to impose additional tariffs on Chinese goods,
escalating trade tensions between the world's two largest
economies.
    The Trump administration said on Tuesday it would slap 10
percent tariffs on an extra $200 billion worth of goods imported
from China.             
    The news comes after Washington imposed 25 percent tariffs
on $34 billion of Chinese imports last week. Beijing responded
immediately with matching tariffs on the same value of U.S.
goods exported to China.             
    "I think the bad news (for gold) in regards to geo-political
risk is that the trade issue is already priced in," said Cameron
Alexander, an analyst with Thomson Reuters-owned metals
consultancy GFMS.
    Spot gold        fell 0.3 percent at $1,250.90 an ounce at
0315 GMT. In the previous session, bullion hit a one-week low at
$1,246.81 an ounce.
    U.S. gold futures         for August delivery were 0.3
percent lower at $1,251.90 an ounce.
    The offshore Chinese yuan fell as low as 6.6918 per dollar
        , down more than 0.5 percent from late U.S. levels and
edging near its 11-month low of 6.7344 touched on July 3.       
    A firmer greenback makes bullion expensive for holders of
other currencies as the commodity is priced in dollars.
    "When trade war risk escalates investors run for cover... I
always have gold on as a hedge but its been more challenging to
have this view when the U.S. dollar is attracting haven flows,"
said Stephen Innes, APAC trading head at OANDA.
    "For gold, support looks to be holding well around $1,250
but my fear is the USD could break higher and this is the
biggest risk I see for gold."
    Spot gold may break a support at $1,247 per ounce and fall
more towards the next support at $1,237 as it has completed a
bounce from the July 3 low of $1,237.32, Reuters technicals
analyst Wang Tao said.         
    Meanwhile, holdings of the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Shares      , fell 0.22 percent
to 799.02 tonnes on Tuesday.          
    Among other precious metals, silver        fell 0.6 percent
at $15.95 an ounce and palladium        was 0.1 percent lower at
$940.40.
    Platinum        shed 0.7 percent at $836.70 per ounce.
    The platinum market is expected to see its fourth
consecutive surplus in 2018, led by a fall in demand in the
automotive sector, yet supply is expected to drop and possibly
support prices, CPM Group said on Tuesday.             
    

 (Reporting by Karen Rodrigues in Bengaluru; editing by Richard
Pullin and Eric Meijer)
