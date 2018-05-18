FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 18, 2018 / 10:50 AM / Updated 5 minutes ago

PRECIOUS-Gold prices fall as dollar hits fresh peak; rebound seen

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Spot gold down over 2 pct for the week
    * Dollar index hits fresh five-month high 
    * Benchmark U.S. yields near 7-year peak

 (Adds more analyst comment, updates prices, changes dateline
from BENGALURU)
    By Eric Onstad
    LONDON, May 18 (Reuters) - Gold prices dipped on Friday,
weighed down by a firmer dollar, but some traders said signs
pointed to a rebound. 
    Spot gold        was down 0.3 percent at $1,286.56 per ounce
at 1025 GMT, after hitting its lowest since Dec. 27 in the
previous session at $1,285.41.
    The metal was heading for its biggest weekly decline since
early December.
    U.S. gold futures         for June delivery fell 0.3 percent
to $1,286 per ounce.
    "There are many drivers that are pointing to an upside in
the precious metals, so we're buying into this weakness," said
Gianclaudio Torlizzi, partner at consultancy T-Commodity in
Milan.
    The sentiment index is gold was indicating it was strongly
oversold while the dollar was heavily overbought, while U.S.
inflation measures were rising, he added.  
    Data on Thursday showed a tightening U.S. labour market and 
 factory activity in the mid-Atlantic region picking up,
bolstering expectations the Federal Reserve will raise interest
rates next month.             
    "We think there is room for a strong rally into the summer
and we have a gold target of $1,430 by August," Torlizzi said.
    The dollar index        rose to a fresh five-month peak on
Friday as the benchmark U.S. Treasury yield             hit the
highest in nearly seven years.         
    "The 10-year U.S. yields put the dollar on a firm foot and
put pressure on metals and gold," said a Hong Kong-based trader,
adding that some "risk-on" sentiment in markets today was also
adding pressure. 
    A stronger greenback makes dollar-denominated gold more
expensive for users of other currencies, while higher U.S.
yields dampen the appeal of non-yielding bullion.   
    Spot gold is still targeting $1,302 per ounce as it has
stabilised around a support at $1,287, Reuters technical analyst
Wang Tao said.             
    In other metals, silver        shed 0.2 percent to $16.39 an
ounce.
    Palladium        fell 0.2 percent to $975.72, while platinum
       dropped 0.7 percent $882.49 per ounce after hitting a
five-month low at $879 on Thursday.
    All three metals were heading for weekly losses.

 (Additional reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by
Adrian Croft)
