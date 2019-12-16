Gold Market Report
PRECIOUS-Gold prices fall as easing trade worries lead to riskier bets

    Dec 16 (Reuters) - Gold prices inched lower on Monday as
investors moved to riskier assets following the announcement of
an interim deal between the United States and China that cooled
a 17-month-old trade dispute.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold        was down 0.1% at $1,473.88 per ounce, as
of 0050 GMT. U.S. gold futures        were down 0.2% at
$1,478.60.
    * The "phase one" trade agreement was announced on Friday
and on Sunday U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said
U.S. exports to China will nearly double over the next two years
although officials are yet to decide a date to sign the
agreement.                          
    * The United States suspended some tariffs on Chinese goods
that was due to go into effect on Sunday, while China State
Council's customs tariff commission said it had dropped its plan
for additional tariffs on some U.S. goods.             
    * Asian shares rose as investors breathed a sigh of relief
after a thaw in tariff war.            
    * The U.S. economy is doing well and looks set to stay that
way next year, two top Federal Reserve policymakers said on
Friday, remarks that suggest they are content to leave interest
rates where they are.             
    * However, data from U.S. showed on Friday retail sales
increased less than expected in November as Americans cut back
on discretionary spending despite a strong labour market.
            
    * In the UK, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will "get
Brexit done" by Jan. 31 and then agree to a new trade deal with
the European Union by the end of 2020, cabinet office minister
Michael Gove said on Sunday.             
    * Speculators slashed their bullish positions in COMEX gold
in the week to Dec. 10, data showed.        
    * Gold dealers in India offered a discount last week due to
plentiful supplies and slack demand during the wedding season,
with other regions in Asia expecting improvement in buying ahead
of the Christmas and Chinese New Year festivities.         
    * Elsewhere, Palladium        rose 0.6% to $1,941.09 an
ounce, silver        shed 0.1% to $16.92 per ounce, while
platinum        fell 0.2% to $926.08.
    
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0200   China     Urban Investment (YTD) YY                Nov
0200   China     Industrial Output YY                     Nov
0200   China     Retail Sales YY                          Nov
0815   France    Markit Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs        Dec
0830   Germany   Markit Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs        Dec
0900   EU        Markit Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs        Dec
0930   UK        Markit Mfg, Serv, Composite Flash PMIs   Dec
1100   EU        Reserve Assets Total                     Nov
1445   US        Markit Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs        Dec

 (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun
Koyyur)
